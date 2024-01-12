'I'm Going To Shoot Up My School,' Said Skook Teen On Video Game Chat: Police

"I'm going to shoot up my school," the teen allegedly wrote to other players in a gaming session.

Borough police said they were notified of the threat by state police and the FBI on Tuesday, Jan. 9 around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said they tracked the IP address associated with the user account to a house in Coaldale and spoke with the homeowner. The 14-year-old "confessed to the incident" and was charged with making terroristic threats, police said.

"Currently, there is no threat to the public or any school districts in the area," the department added.

