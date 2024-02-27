Fair with Haze 45°

Car Crashes Into Berks County Home

First responders were called to an Earl Township neighborhood on Monday evening, Feb. 26 after a car slammed into a home, authorities say. 

Scene from the Earl Twp. crash on Feb. 26. 

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Earl Twp. Volunteer Fire Company No. 1
It happened near the corner of Ironstone Drive and Willow Road, the Earl Township Fire Company said on Facebook. 

Crews arrived to find one person injured and treated them at the scene, officials said. Their condition was not reported. 

Units also worked to secure the structure and noted damage to the home's chimney and fireplace. 

The car, apparently a white coupe, was towed from the scene by Berks-Mont Towing and Recovery, the fire company added.

