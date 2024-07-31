Bensalem Man Arrested For Deadly Philadelphia Crash: Police

Christopher Sorensen was arrested in Kensington on Wednesday, July 31, Philadelphia police said in a release.

Sorensen was driving east on Allegheny Avenue when he struck Christopher Cabrera near Frankford Avenue on July 17, according to investigators. Cabrera, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sorensen is charged with homicide by vehicle and related counts, police said. Court records for his case were not immediately available on the state website on Wednesday evening.

