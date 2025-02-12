Massive House Explosion Rocks NEPA Neighborhood: Officials

Firefighters rushed to 51 Cabana Lane at 4:50 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, finding a raging inferno where a house once stood, according to Valley Regional Fire & Rescue.

"House exploded! Prayers for all involved," the department reported in a delayed post, underscoring the severity of the devastation.

Emergency crews battled intense flames for hours, while Hazmat teams were deployed amid fears of gas leaks or other hazardous materials. Officials have not yet confirmed the cause of the explosion, but the scene remained active well into the night.

The status of any occupants remains unclear, and authorities have yet to release details on injuries or potential fatalities.

Local and state investigators are working to determine what caused the deadly blast.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

