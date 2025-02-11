Juan Carlos Soto-Arizmendi, 31, of West Lawn, was arrested after an undercover investigation led to a drug bust in Shoemakersville, according to the Berks County District Attorney’s Office.

Detectives with the Berks County Drug Task Force had been investigating Soto-Arizmendi since August 2024. On Dec. 11, authorities served a search warrant on him, his vehicle, and his cell phone in the 300 block of Logistics Drive, uncovering a stash of drugs and weapons, officials said.

Investigators seized 37 plastic packets of crack cocaine, one gram of unpackaged crack cocaine, packaging materials, and an AZ-Force stun gun, according to the DA’s office.

Soto-Arizmendi was charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prohibited offensive weapons, court records show.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Alvin Robinson on Monday, Feb. 10. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail, officials said.

The investigation remains active, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact Berks County Detectives at 610-478-7171. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Alert Berks County at 877-373-9913 or via the ALERTBERKS app.

