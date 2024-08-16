Find Your Daily Voice
Recent HS Grad Suffers 3rd Degree Burns On 85% Of Body, PA Community Rallies
A Lehigh County community is rallying to support a burn victim.
Julian Díaz had a tragic accident that left 85% of his body with third-degree burns, according to his uncle, Jonathan Gring of Emmaus.
"He was a funny loving caring son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Gring said on a GoFundMe page. "He always made everyone laugh and if you knew you were going to be around Julian, you knew you were in for some kinda entertainment."
Gring had raised more than $25,000 toward medical bills as of Friday afternoon, Aug. 16.
Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.
Quarryville Boater Missing In Susquehanna River: Pennsylvania State Police
A 39-year-old man is missing after a boating accident on the Susquehanna River on Thursday night, Aug. 15, Pennsylvania State Police announced the following morning.
Brian Pierce, 39, of Quarryville, was boating with two friends near the Muddy Creek boat launch in Drumore Township when the boat malfunctioned, drifted, and struck a rock bed, PSP Lancaster Trooper Schatzmann detailed in the release.
Pierce attempted to swim back to the shore, but midway back he "experienced difficulty" and witnesses lost sight of him, Schatzmann wrote in the release.
Emergency crews called …
Kempton Driver Charged In Pursuit That Left Motorcyclist Dead In NJ
A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged after a police pursuit led to the death of a motorcyclist, a Vietnam War veteran, in Warren County on Tuesday, Aug. 13, authorities said.
At 10:19 a.m., a New Jersey State Trooper began following an SUV on Route 80 eastbound and initiated a traffic stop, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.
The driver of the SUV, Sean Mamakas, a Kempton, PA resident, continued traveling eastbound, exiting the interstate at Exit 12 and headed toward County Road 521 southbound in Hope Township, authorities said.
The SUV then collided with the…
Saudi Arabian Stole School Bus From NJ, Busted In PA: Feds
A 24-year-old Saudi Arabian pleaded guilty on Thursday, Aug. 14, to stealing a school bus from Livingston last year and transporting it across state lines, authorities said.
In Jan. 2023, police in Livingston responded to a report of a break-in and during a search of a backpack at the home, found a Saudi Arabian passport with the name Bader Alzaharani, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.
Two days later, a Livingston school bus was reported stolen from a parking lot across the street from the home where the break-in occurred, Sellinger said. Alzahrani was located in Stroudsburg, PA, and …
'Non-Verbal' Adult Goes Missing In Pennsylvania, Police Say
A non-verbal adult at high risk of being victimized has gone missing in Philadelphia, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Woodley, also known as Qwan, is 41 years old and a resident of the Resources for Human Development program.
He was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7.
He is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs 163 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, grey pajamas and sweatpants, and Crocs and carrying a black bookbag, and Walmart and Target bags.
He has been recently sighted near Rising Sun Plaza, Olney Plaza, Bridge/Pratt…
Thaddeus Keich Charged In DUI Crash In Berks County
A 37-year-old driver was charged with drunken driving after a crash in Berks County, authorities said on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
On June 19, at 4:40 a.m., Spring Township Police received a call for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Reen Road and Stevens Avenue, Spring Township police said.
Thaddeus Keich, the operator of the striking vehicle, showed signs of impairment, police said.
After an investigation, Keich was charged with DUI.
He also passed through a stop sign, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 29.
Ex-Con Robbed 7-11 Store At Gunpoint In Bucks County: Police
A convicted felon suspected of robbing a 7-11 store at gunpoint in Bucks County has been arrested, authorities announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Christopher Yelverton, 42 of Philadelphia, was charged with Robbery, Theft, Persons Not to Possess Firearms, Terrorist Threats, and related charges.
Yelverton was being held in Bucks County Prison on $75,000 bail, according to court records.
On May 2 at about 3 a.m., a man produced a note demanding money from a 7-11 worker at 1952 Brownsville Road in Lower Southhampton, police said.
The suspect lifted up his shirt to expose the firearm in hi…
Raw Milk Recall In Lancaster County Due To E. Coli: PA Dept. Of Agriculture
A raw milk recall has been issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, Aug. 14.
Meadow View Jerseys brand milk bought between Aug. 5-12 with a sell-by date of Aug. 19 should be thrown away immediately, according to the PA Dept. of Agriculture.
It was sold in plastic gallon, quart, pint, and plastic and glass half-gallon jugs.
Routine pathogen testing showed the milk was contaminated with E. coli, the department explained.
"Shigatoxin-producing E. coli can make people sick with diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, and other illnesses," the dep…