Want To Improve Your Golf Game? Try This New App

Local golf enthusiasts have a new tool in their arsenal with the launch of the Pinpoint Golf app, a cutting-edge application designed to help golfers of all skill levels improve. The app promises to bring precision and convenience to golfers, from beginners to seasoned pros. Pinpoint Golf (www.pinpoint.golf) offers a comprehensive suite of features aimed at improving your game. The app centers on strokes gained tracking, an advanced method to measure and improve performance. In addition, the app provides detailed GPS mapping of courses, real-time shot tracking, and other performance analytic…