News
Recent HS Grad Suffers 3rd Degree Burns On 85% Of Body, PA Community Rallies Recent HS Grad Suffers 3rd Degree Burns On 85% Of Body, PA Community Rallies
Recent HS Grad Suffers 3rd Degree Burns On 85% Of Body, PA Community Rallies A Lehigh County community is rallying to support a burn victim. Julian Díaz had a tragic accident that left 85% of his body with third-degree burns, according to his uncle, Jonathan Gring of Emmaus. "He was a funny loving caring son, brother, nephew, cousin and friend, Gring said on a GoFundMe page. "He always made everyone laugh and if you knew you were going to be around Julian, you knew you were in for some kinda entertainment." Gring had raised more than $25,000 toward medical bills as of Friday afternoon, Aug. 16. Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe.

by Jon Craig
Sports
Want To Improve Your Golf Game? Try This New App Want To Improve Your Golf Game? Try This New App
Want To Improve Your Golf Game? Try This New App Local golf enthusiasts have a new tool in their arsenal with the launch of the Pinpoint Golf app, a cutting-edge application designed to help golfers of all skill levels improve. The app promises to bring precision and convenience to golfers, from beginners to seasoned pros. Pinpoint Golf (www.pinpoint.golf) offers a comprehensive suite of features aimed at improving your game. The app centers on strokes gained tracking, an advanced method to measure and improve performance. In addition, the app provides detailed GPS mapping of courses, real-time shot tracking, and other performance analytic…

Content Partner: Pinpoint
Police & Fire
Amish Farm Rescue 30 Feet Up Barn Rafters In Bart Township (PHOTOS) Amish Farm Rescue 30 Feet Up Barn Rafters In Bart Township (PHOTOS)
Amish Farm Rescue 30 Feet Up Barn Rafters In Bart Township (Photos) A man having a "medical issue" in the rafters of a tobacco barn on an Amish farm was rescued on Friday morning, Aug. 16, authorities said.  Firefighters were called to the farm rescue in the 1700 block of Georgetown Road in Bart Township at 8:52 a.m. on Friday, according to a release by the Quarryville Fire Company and Lancaster County Wide Communications.  Crews from both the Quarryville and Bart Township fire companies responded. Firefighters located the man approximately 30 feet off the ground in the rafters of the tobacco barn. To safely get to him, a hole was cut in th…

by Jillian Pikora
Police & Fire
PA Man Sentenced In Fatal Stabbing During Argument Over Snoring, DA Says PA Man Sentenced In Fatal Stabbing During Argument Over Snoring, DA Says
PA Man Sentenced In Fatal Stabbing During Argument Over Snoring, DA Says A Hatboro man has been sentenced to almost a year in jail after stabbing his neighbor dead during an ongoing dispute over his snoring, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said on Friday, Aug. 16. Christopher Casey, 55, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced on Aug. 7, in the death of of 62-year-old Robert Wallace, according to a DA spokeswoman.  Casey was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in prison, followed by three years probation, she said. He also pleaded guilty to possession of an instrument of crime. Authorities said Casey and Wallace were both kno…

by Jon Craig
Police & Fire
Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Near Northumberland County Courthouse, One Remains At Large Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Near Northumberland County Courthouse, One Remains At Large
Pair Arrested In Fatal Shooting Near Northumberland County Courthouse, One Remains At Large Two men are in custody and a third suspect is at large in a fatal shooting outside the Northumberland County Courthouse in Sunbury, authorities said on Friday, Aug. 16. The Montour County Coroner's Office has identified the victim as Dayveon R. Creel of Sunbury.  He was shot at about noon on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 147 Market Street, Sunbury Police Chief Travis Bremigen said. The chief confirmed the two arrests with Daily Voice. The suspects' names had not been released but a news conference was planned for 1 p.m.  The victim was transported to Geisinger Medical Center Danville and…

by Jon Craig
Business
by Daily Voice
Weather
Thunderstorms Possible For NJ, PA This Weekend But 'Not Total Washout,' Forecasters Say Thunderstorms Possible For NJ, PA This Weekend But 'Not Total Washout,' Forecasters Say
Thunderstorms Possible For NJ, PA This Weekend But 'Not Total Washout,' Forecasters Say A slow-moving eastward storm system means a chance of rain and thunderstorms this weekend across New Jersey and Pennsylvania. Accuweather says that a "total washout" is not likely in the east. This weekend turns unsettled as showers and some t-storms increase at times, especially each afternoon and evening. High... Posted by US National Weather Service Philadelphia/Mount Holly on Friday, August 16, 2024 However, "there will be enough rain and thunderstorms around to interfere with some outdoor plans, as well as slow travel and perhaps create dangerous conditions in some locations."…

by Cecilia Levine
Police & Fire
Firefighters Rescue Child In Car At Parking Lot Outside East Drumore Giant Firefighters Rescue Child In Car At Parking Lot Outside East Drumore Giant
Firefighters Rescue Child In Car At Parking Lot Outside East Drumore Giant Quarryville firefighters rescued a child locked in a car Thursday, Aug. 15.  The company received the call to the child locked in a vehicle at 4:05 p.m. They were found locked in the SUV pictured in the parking lot outside of the Giant grocery store in East Drumore Township.  No injuries were reported. It is not immediately clear how the child ended up locked in the vehicle.  Check back here for possible updates. 

by Jillian Pikora
Police & Fire
Passenger, 41, Killed In Philadelphia Crash: Police Passenger, 41, Killed In Philadelphia Crash: Police
Passenger, 41, Killed In Philadelphia Crash: Police A 41-year-old passenger was killed in a Philadelphia crash in which the driver made an illegal turn, authorities said. At 3:22 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, the fatal crash occurred at Kelly Drive and Reservoir Drive, near Parkland in the 22nd District, according to Philadelphia police. A black Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on Kelly Drive. There was traffic traveling northbound as the Nissan Altima driver made the illegal left turn onto Reservoir Drive, police said. The white Nissan Rogue struck the black Nissan Altima causing the Nissan Altima to spin and hit a BMW that was coming on…

by Jon Craig
Police & Fire
Quarryville Boater Missing In Susquehanna River: Pennsylvania State Police Quarryville Boater Missing In Susquehanna River: Pennsylvania State Police
Quarryville Boater Missing In Susquehanna River: Pennsylvania State Police A 39-year-old man is missing after a boating accident on the Susquehanna River on Thursday night, Aug. 15, Pennsylvania State Police announced the following morning.  Brian Pierce, 39, of Quarryville, was boating with two friends near the Muddy Creek boat launch in Drumore Township when the boat malfunctioned, drifted, and struck a rock bed, PSP Lancaster Trooper Schatzmann detailed in the release.  Pierce attempted to swim back to the shore, but midway back he "experienced difficulty" and witnesses lost sight of him, Schatzmann wrote in the release.  Emergency crews called …

by Jillian Pikora
Police & Fire
Driver Plunges Into Schuylkill River In Philly Driver Plunges Into Schuylkill River In Philly
Driver Plunges Into Schuylkill River In Philly A car drove into the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, authorities said. At about 3:40 a.m., an unusual incident occurred at 1273 Kelly Drive in the 22nd District. Police and fire department personnel responded to a 911 call reporting that a black four-door sedan had been seen driving into the river. The vehicle was located; however, at press time no driver or passenger had been located, police said. The investigation is active and ongoing.

by Jon Craig
Police & Fire
Kempton Driver Charged In Pursuit That Left Motorcyclist Dead In NJ Kempton Driver Charged In Pursuit That Left Motorcyclist Dead In NJ
Kempton Driver Charged In Pursuit That Left Motorcyclist Dead In NJ A 32-year-old Pennsylvania man has been charged after a police pursuit led to the death of a motorcyclist, a Vietnam War veteran, in Warren County on Tuesday, Aug. 13, authorities said. At 10:19 a.m., a New Jersey State  Trooper began following an SUV on Route 80 eastbound and initiated a traffic stop, the Warren County Prosecutor's Office said.  The driver of the SUV, Sean Mamakas, a Kempton, PA resident, continued traveling eastbound, exiting the interstate at Exit 12 and headed toward County Road 521 southbound in Hope Township, authorities said. The SUV then collided with the…

by Sam Barron
News
Saudi Arabian Stole School Bus From NJ, Busted In PA: Feds Saudi Arabian Stole School Bus From NJ, Busted In PA: Feds
Saudi Arabian Stole School Bus From NJ, Busted In PA: Feds A 24-year-old Saudi Arabian pleaded guilty on Thursday, Aug. 14, to stealing a school bus from Livingston last year and transporting it across state lines, authorities said. In Jan. 2023, police in Livingston responded to a report of a break-in and during a search of a backpack at the home, found a Saudi Arabian passport with the name Bader Alzaharani, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said. Two days later, a Livingston school bus was reported stolen from a parking lot across the street from the home where the break-in occurred, Sellinger said. Alzahrani was located in Stroudsburg, PA, and …

by Sam Barron
News
SEEN HIM? 17-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Philly SEEN HIM? 17-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Philly
Seen HIM? 17-Year-Old Boy Reported Missing In Philly A 17-year-old Philadelphia boy has been missing since July 23, authorities said on Thursday, Aug. 15.  Zaire Robinson was last seen on the 5400 block of North 6th Street.   He is 5' 5", 160 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair. He likes to frequent the Lawncrest area. Anyone with any information on Zaire's whereabouts is asked to please contact Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353

by Jon Craig
News
Police Sgt. Assaulted At Philly Family Gathering Police Sgt. Assaulted At Philly Family Gathering
Police Sgt. Assaulted At Philly Family Gathering A police sergeant was assaulted during a family gathering at Chickie's and Pete's in Philadelphia, authorities said. On Aug. 2, at approximately 6 p.m., Philadelphia Police responded to a report of a person screaming and a robbery alarm at Chickie’s and Pete’s, located on the 1500 block of Packer Ave. Upon arrival, officers discovered two groups involved in a physical altercation that stemmed from a family gathering. While attempting to disperse the groups, a Sergeant from the 1st District attempted to detain a male, later identified as Joseph Baldino of Philadelphia. Baldino resisted arres…

by Jon Craig
Police & Fire
Suspect Stole Sunglasses Worth $4,487 In Bucks County: Police Suspect Stole Sunglasses Worth $4,487 In Bucks County: Police
Suspect Stole Sunglasses Worth $4,487 In Bucks County: Police A 25-year-old man from the Bronx is accused of stealing $4,487 worth of sunglasses in Bucks County, authorities said on Thursday, Aug. 15. On June 1, Warrington Police responded to Sunglass Hut for the report of a retail theft that just occurred.  Staff related a man later identified as Jonaycker DeGouveria-Suearez and a woman entered the store and proceeded to the expensive sunglass area.  DeGouveria-Suearez concealed them in a bag exited the store failing to pay for the concealed merchandise, police said. A warrant was issued for DeGouveria-Suearez’s arrest. DeGouveria-Suearez…

by Jon Craig
News
Shoeless 11-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From Grandma's House: PA State Police Shoeless 11-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From Grandma's House: PA State Police
Shoeless 11-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From Grandma's House: PA State Police A boy who left home without his shoes on is missing, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 15.  Ace Snook, 11, most recently of the 200 block of East Main Street in Myerstown Borough went missing before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14. PSP officers were called to the home at 11:25 p.m. after he ran away without any shoes, money, or his cell phone.  Ace had been living at the home with his grandmother for the past two weeks. About the search, PSP released the following statement: "An extensive canvass was conducted by patrol units with negative co…

by Jillian Pikora
News
Bicyclist Hit Multiple Times By Gunfire From 3 Men In Philly: Police Bicyclist Hit Multiple Times By Gunfire From 3 Men In Philly: Police
Bicyclist Hit Multiple Times By Gunfire From 3 Men In Philly: Police A bicyclist was killed when three men unleashed multiple rounds of gunfire in Philadelphia, authrotieis said. On Wednesday, Aug. 14 at approximately 7 p.m., police from the 1st District responded to a call about a person with a gun at 1500 Snyder Avenue. Upon arrival, they found 25-year-old Kaishef Johnson, a resident of the 2200 block of South 22nd Street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic 11 at 7:08 p.m. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was riding a bicycle on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue when three unkno…

by Jon Craig
Sports
PSU's Stephen Nedoroscik Unpacks Paris Olympic Wins For Jimmy Fallon PSU's Stephen Nedoroscik Unpacks Paris Olympic Wins For Jimmy Fallon
PSU's Stephen Nedoroscik Unpacks Paris Olympic Wins For Jimmy Fallon Stephen Nedoroscik left for Paris, a talented but relatively unknown person outside of gymnastics.  Now, the Massachusetts native is one of the most recognizable sports figures in the world and a big draw for talk shows like "The Tonight Show." The bespeckled 25-year-old Worcester native and Pennsylvania State Alumni became one of the breakout stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics after he pulled off near perfection on the pommel horse.  That landed him the nickname "the pommel horse guy" but also a bronze medal for the US men's gymnastics team. It was the team's first Olympic me…

by Josh Lanier
Schools
PA School Board Member Asked To Resign After Lewd Remarks About VP Harris PA School Board Member Asked To Resign After Lewd Remarks About VP Harris
PA School Board Member Asked To Resign After Lewd Remarks About VP Harris A school board member in Montgomery County is being asked by some parents to resign after making disparaging remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris. Souderton Area School Board Member William Formica is accused of writing on social media that Kamala Harris performed a sex act in response to a question about the vice president's political accomplishments. Parents and teachers have criticized Formica’s post as sexist and misogynistic, and say the Republican has a history of making offensive comments, including around LGBTQ issues. A petition is circulating asking Formica to resign. …

by Jon Craig
News
'Non-Verbal' Adult Goes Missing In Pennsylvania, Police Say 'Non-Verbal' Adult Goes Missing In Pennsylvania, Police Say
'Non-Verbal' Adult Goes Missing In Pennsylvania, Police Say A non-verbal adult at high risk of being victimized has gone missing in Philadelphia, authorities announced on Thursday, Aug. 15. Woodley, also known as Qwan, is 41 years old and a resident of the Resources for Human Development program. He was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 7. He is approximately 5’4” tall and weighs 163 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a royal blue shirt, grey pajamas and sweatpants, and Crocs and carrying a black bookbag, and Walmart and Target bags. He has been recently sighted near Rising Sun Plaza, Olney Plaza, Bridge/Pratt…

by Jon Craig
Police & Fire
Unconscious Man Rescued From Roof In Lancaster County: Officials (PHOTOS) Unconscious Man Rescued From Roof In Lancaster County: Officials (PHOTOS)
Unconscious Man Rescued From Roof In Lancaster County: Officials (Photos) Multiple fire companies worked together to rescue an unconscious man from the roof of a home on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 14, the Witmer Fire Protective Association announced later that day.  The elderly man was found "not alert, stuck on top of a roof of a mobile home, and unable to get down," as stated in the release.  Members of Lafayette, Witmer, and Ronks fire companies, as well as Lancaster EMS, worked together to get the man down safely. It's unclear why the man was on the roof. 

by Jillian Pikora
Police & Fire
Driver Killed Fiery Crash ID'd By Lancaster County Coroner Driver Killed Fiery Crash ID'd By Lancaster County Coroner
Driver Killed Fiery Crash ID'd By Lancaster County Coroner The man who became entrapped in his vehicle died at the scene of the crash has been identified, the Lancaster County Coroner's office announced on Thursday, Aug. 15.  Brian Lewis, 52, of the 1600 block of Slate Hill Road Drumore Township, died at the scene of a crash in the 1300 block of Slate Hill Road near the intersection of Tanning Yard Hollow Road in Drumore Township, Pennsylvania State Police Troop J announced. The call to the crash came in at 5:19 a.m. on Thursday.  "When first responders arrived on scene the vehicle was on fire and fully engulfed," as stated in …

by Jillian Pikora
News
Pedestrian, 24, Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Philly Pedestrian, 24, Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Philly
Pedestrian, 24, Struck, Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Philly A 24-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver overnight in Philadelphia, authorities said. Tahtiana Diggs from the 5000 block of F Street, was struck by a gray Kia traveling on Front Street at about 3:40 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, Philadelphia police said. The Kia left the scene but later showed up at police headquarters and is cooperating with police, they said. The woman was transported by Medic 29 to Temple Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 4:23 a.m.  Police are still looking for a pickup truck that was near the crash scene. If anyone has inform…

by Jon Craig
News
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Fiery Carbon County Crash Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Fiery Carbon County Crash
Tractor-Trailer Driver Killed In Fiery Carbon County Crash A truck driver was killed and his passenger injured in a fiery tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 80 in Carbon County, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 in Kidder Township near mile marker 279, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The tractor-trailer was traveling west when it veered to the left leaving the highway. The tractor-trailer struck a tree and came to rest in the center median of I-80. The driver, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck became engulfed in flames. The passenger, 32-year-old Maftuna Nigma…

by Jon Craig
News
$10K Reward Offered After 43 Guns Stolen In 2 PA Masked Burglaries: ATF $10K Reward Offered After 43 Guns Stolen In 2 PA Masked Burglaries: ATF
$10K Reward Offered After 43 Guns Stolen In 2 PA Masked Burglaries: ATF Multiple agencies are investigating after 43 guns were stolen in two burglaries of the same Lancaster firearms shop, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Philadelphia Field Division accounted on Wednesday, Aug. 14.  A $10,000 reward is being offered by the ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Jones Firearms, LLC, a federal firearm licensee, as explained in the release.  The burglaries and thefts happened at Jones Firearms, LLC located at 2200 …

by Jillian Pikora
News
Man Convicted Of Raping Girl Under 13: Bucks DA Man Convicted Of Raping Girl Under 13: Bucks DA
Man Convicted Of Raping Girl Under 13: Bucks DA A 61-year-old Bristol Township man was convicted on Tuesday, Aug. 13 of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting a young girl, authorities said. Gerald Lee Roberts was found guilty of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a child, aggravated indecent assault of a child, and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, according to the Bucks County District Attorney's Office. He will be sentenced by Common Pleas Judge Stephen A. Corr on Nov. 22. Roberts posted $5,000 bail, according to court records. The victim testified during the trial that she was sexuall…

by Jon Craig
Obituaries
York County Man Dies Days After Jeep Crash In York County: Coroner York County Man Dies Days After Jeep Crash In York County: Coroner
York County Man Dies Days After Jeep Crash In York County: Coroner A 44-year-old man has died days after a crash the York County Coroner'sOffice announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14.  Rogelio Johnson of the 500 block of West College Avenue, York, passed away due to "Anoxic Brain Injury, Subarachnoid Hemorrhage due to Motor Vehicle Crash" at WellSpan York Hospital at 2:15 p.m. on Aug. 5, as stated in the coroner's release.  His accidental death happened two days after a crash in Manchester Township, according to the release.  His friend Carter L. Clews wrote the following about the accident in a tribute post on Constitutional Right…

by Jillian Pikora
Police & Fire
DUI Driver Charged In Crash In Berks County DUI Driver Charged In Crash In Berks County
Thaddeus Keich Charged In DUI Crash In Berks County A 37-year-old driver was charged with drunken driving after a crash in Berks County, authorities said on Wednesday, Aug. 14. On June 19, at 4:40 a.m., Spring Township Police received a call for a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Van Reen Road and Stevens Avenue, Spring Township police said. Thaddeus Keich, the operator of the striking vehicle, showed signs of impairment, police said. After an investigation, Keich was charged with DUI. He also passed through a stop sign, according to court records. A preliminary hearing has been set for Aug. 29.

by Jon Craig
Police & Fire
Ex-Con Robbed 7-11 Store At Gunpoint In Bucks County: Police Ex-Con Robbed 7-11 Store At Gunpoint In Bucks County: Police
Ex-Con Robbed 7-11 Store At Gunpoint In Bucks County: Police A convicted felon suspected of robbing a 7-11 store at gunpoint in Bucks County has been arrested, authorities announced on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Christopher Yelverton, 42 of Philadelphia, was charged with Robbery, Theft, Persons Not to Possess Firearms, Terrorist Threats, and related charges.  Yelverton was being held in Bucks County Prison on $75,000 bail, according to court records. On May 2 at about 3 a.m., a man produced a note demanding money from a 7-11 worker at 1952 Brownsville Road in Lower Southhampton, police said. The suspect lifted up his shirt to expose the firearm in hi…

by Jon Craig
News
Raw Milk Recall In Lancaster County Due To E. Coli: PA Dept. Of Agriculture Raw Milk Recall In Lancaster County Due To E. Coli: PA Dept. Of Agriculture
Raw Milk Recall In Lancaster County Due To E. Coli: PA Dept. Of Agriculture A raw milk recall has been issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture on Wednesday, Aug. 14. Meadow View Jerseys brand milk bought between Aug. 5-12 with a sell-by date of Aug. 19 should be thrown away immediately, according to the PA Dept. of Agriculture. It was sold in plastic gallon, quart, pint, and plastic and glass half-gallon jugs. Routine pathogen testing showed the milk was contaminated with E. coli, the department explained.  "Shigatoxin-producing E. coli can make people sick with diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, and other illnesses," the dep…

by Jillian Pikora