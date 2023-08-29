'Armed And Dangerous' Berks Man Skips Court Date, Police Say

Jonathan E. Polanco of Reading, 28, never showed up to the Court of Common Pleas for a final disposition hearing on Thursday, Aug. 24, said troopers in a release.

He was facing charges including felony firearm offenses, fleeing police, and receiving stolen property in an alleged incident on June 26 of last year, state court records show.

The 28-year-old stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to troopers. He has ties to New York City, New York State, and the Reading area, they added.

"Polanco is known to carry stolen firearms and should be considered armed and dangerous," authorities wrote.

Tipsters with information that leads to an arrest can be eligible for a cash reward. To submit an anonymous tip, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or visit their webpage.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Berks and receive free news updates.