Accused Reading Deadly Shooter Caught In California

The man accused of killing 26-year-old Quadell Spradley on a Reading street more than a year ago has been arrested by police in California, say authorities. 

Jayquan Miguel Sanchez (left), Quadell Spradley Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers/Courtesy of GoFundMe "Help lay Quadell to rest."
Mac Bullock
Jayquan Miguel Sanchez, 24, was arrested while police were investigating a shooting in Chico on Saturday, Aug. 5, Pennsylvania State Police said. 

The one-time Berks County resident had been sought on an arrest warrant from Reading police for the fatal July 31, 2022 shooting. 

Spradley, of Sinking Springs, was found unresponsive with gunshot wounds on the 1200 block of North Church Street around 4 a.m., Daily Voice reported.

The 26-year-old was rushed to Tower Health Reading Hospital, where he later died.

