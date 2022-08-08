Contact Us
Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
Return to your home site

Menu

Berks Daily Voice serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing

Nearby Sites

  • Montgomery
    serves Abington Twp, Cheltenham Twp, Horsham Twp, Lower Merion Twp, Lower Providence Twp, Montgomery Twp, Norristown, Upper Dublin Twp & Upper Merion Twp
  • Lebanon
    serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: Fetty Wap Busted By Feds For Making Death Threat, Flashing Gun On Facetime While Free On Bond
Police & Fire

Gunman Wanted For Deadly Reading Shooting: Police

Nicole Acosta
Email me Read More Stories
Jayquan Miguel Sánchez
Jayquan Miguel Sánchez Photo Credit: Reading Police Department

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is wanted on homicide charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.

Spradley, of Sinking Spring, was found dead on the 1200 Block of Church Street around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, authorities said.

More than $9,000 had been raised as of Monday, Aug. 8 on a GoFundMe for Spradley's funeral expenses.

"We’re asking if you can donate whatever you can to help our family give him the burial he deserves," reads the fundraiser, launched by his sister Quanaijha Spradley.

He was remembered in his obituary as "a hardworking and selfless man."

Spradley worked as a health insurance agent for eight years and was a member of New Beginnings Church, his obit says.

Anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373 -9913.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.