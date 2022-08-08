Gunman Wanted For Deadly Reading Shooting: Police

Police in Berks County are seeking the public's help in locating a wanted man.

Jayquan Miguel Sánchez is wanted on homicide charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Quadell Spradley, Reading police said.

Spradley, of Sinking Spring, was found dead on the 1200 Block of Church Street around 3:50 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, authorities said.

More than $9,000 had been raised as of Monday, Aug. 8 on a GoFundMe for Spradley's funeral expenses.

"We’re asking if you can donate whatever you can to help our family give him the burial he deserves," reads the fundraiser, launched by his sister Quanaijha Spradley.

He was remembered in his obituary as "a hardworking and selfless man."

Spradley worked as a health insurance agent for eight years and was a member of New Beginnings Church, his obit says.

Anyone with information on Sanchez's whereabouts is asked to contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Alert Berks County’s anonymous tip line at 1(877) 373 -9913.

