15-Year-Old Shot Dead In Williamsport Parking Lot, State Police Say

A Williamsport woman was arrested in connection with the murder of a teenager in a restaurant parking lot, according to troopers. 

Scene from the Loyalsock Twp. murder on March 2.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers
Mac Bullock
Johneice F. Legare, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday, March 6, wrote state police in a release. Authorities said she's charged with hindering apprehension and related counts. 

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot on Saturday evening, March 2 near TGI Friday's at 1840 East 3rd Street, Williamsport, police said.  

Troopers believe the shooter fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Elantra being driven by a woman. 

Anyone with information can call  PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch

