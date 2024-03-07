15-Year-Old Shot Dead In Williamsport Parking Lot, State Police Say

Johneice F. Legare, 36, was taken into custody Wednesday, March 6, wrote state police in a release. Authorities said she's charged with hindering apprehension and related counts.

The victim, a 15-year-old boy, was shot on Saturday evening, March 2 near TGI Friday's at 1840 East 3rd Street, Williamsport, police said.

Troopers believe the shooter fled the scene in a silver Hyundai Elantra being driven by a woman.

Anyone with information can call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimewatch.

