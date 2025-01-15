Mostly Cloudy 30°

Chazzity Candelario Charged For Handcuffing Son To Oil Tank

A Lebanon mother is accused of handcuffing her 11-year-old son to an oil tank in their basement, the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Chazzity Candelario

 Photo Credit: Lebanon County District Attorney's Office
City of Lebanon police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City police
Jillian Pikora
Chazzity Candelario, 33, restrained her son using handcuffs on Friday, Jan. 11 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Lebanon County Regional Police said. Officers were dispatched to the home on the 600 block of East Kercher Avenue after receiving a report about the juvenile male, authorities stated.

An investigation revealed that Candelario had allegedly secured the boy to the oil tank in the basement, police said.

She was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false imprisonment, and unlawful restraint, according to police.

Candelario’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge John Ditzler, and she was committed to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to her docket.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19.

