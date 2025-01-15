Chazzity Candelario, 33, restrained her son using handcuffs on Friday, Jan. 11 at approximately 9:55 p.m., Lebanon County Regional Police said. Officers were dispatched to the home on the 600 block of East Kercher Avenue after receiving a report about the juvenile male, authorities stated.

An investigation revealed that Candelario had allegedly secured the boy to the oil tank in the basement, police said.

She was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child, false imprisonment, and unlawful restraint, according to police.

Candelario’s preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge John Ditzler, and she was committed to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail, according to her docket.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19.

