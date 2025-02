The incident occurred between Exit 6 for PA 343 – Lebanon/Fredericksburg and two miles east of the exit. It was first reported at 10:32 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, with all lanes officially closed by 12:18 p.m., transportation officials said. The closure is expected to last until at least 2:30 p.m.

Drivers should expect significant delays and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

