400 Pounds Of Marijuana Seized From Box Truck On I-78 In Lebanon County: PSP

Three men were arrested after Pennsylvania State Police found 400 pounds of marijuana during a traffic inspection on I-78 in Bethel Township, Lebanon County, authorities announced on Saturday, Feb. 15.

 Photo Credit: Unplash/Avery Meeker
 Photo Credit: Pixabay/gjbmiller
Kelvin Rodriguez-Olivo, 25, of Wilkes-Barre; Starly Francisco-Lendof, 25, of Kingston; and Alfonso Francisco Roman, 64, of the Dominican Republic, were taken into custody after a Motor Carrier Safety Assistance Program inspection of a 2018 Hino box truck revealed two pallets of marijuana, police said.

All three men were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy, PSP detailed.

They were transported to Lebanon County Central Booking. Preliminary hearings are pending, according to court records.

