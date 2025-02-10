Partly Cloudy 37°

SHARE

Efrain Burgos Charged In Lebanon Stabbing On Locust Street

A Lebanon man is accused of stabbing a victim in the neck during an assault late Tuesday night, city police announced.

Efrain Burgos

Efrain Burgos

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City Police
City of Lebanon police vehicle.

City of Lebanon police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Lebanon City police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Efrain Burgos, 22, was arrested after officers responded to a reported stabbing on the 500 block of Locust Street around 10:05 p.m. on Feb. 4, according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

Authorities said officers arrived to find an individual with a stab wound to the neck. Investigators quickly identified Burgos as the suspect, police said. The victim, who was known to Burgos, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burgos was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and Misdemeanor Prohibited Offensive Weapons, police said. He was transported to central booking following his arrest.

His preliminary arraignment and bail details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.

to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE