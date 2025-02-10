Efrain Burgos, 22, was arrested after officers responded to a reported stabbing on the 500 block of Locust Street around 10:05 p.m. on Feb. 4, according to the Lebanon City Police Department.

Authorities said officers arrived to find an individual with a stab wound to the neck. Investigators quickly identified Burgos as the suspect, police said. The victim, who was known to Burgos, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Burgos was charged with Felony Aggravated Assault and Misdemeanor Prohibited Offensive Weapons, police said. He was transported to central booking following his arrest.

His preliminary arraignment and bail details were not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lebanon City Police Department.

