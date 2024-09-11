School Bus Crash Sends 6 Autistic Children To Hospital: PA State Police

Six children from a school for autistic children and one adult were taken to Mount Nittany Medical Center following the crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 161 in Marion Township, troopers from PSP Rockview detailed in the release.

A 2023 Ram 2500 pickup truck struck the front driver's side of a 2007 school bus while changing lanes, as explained by PSP.

The truck was towed from the scene by Rich's Towing, troopers stated, and it appears the bus was able to be driven away.

A careless driving charge against the pickup truck driver is pending the results of the investigation, as written in the release.

The injuries the people on the school bus suffered were reportedly minor and the trip to the hospital was out of precaution, according to the police.

The school bus was coming from the New Story School in State College which offers "emotional and autistic support for students K-12," as written on the school's website.

Additional information was unavailable at the time of publishing so check back here for possible updates.

