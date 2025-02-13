A Life Spanning Two States, Ended in Violence

Joann Alberti was a New Jersey native, raised in Roxbury and a graduate of Roxbury High School’s Class of 1996, her siblings explained. She continued her studies at County College of Morris (CCM) and Vo-Tech in Denville, earning a degree in early childhood education. Later, alongside her husband, she co-owned Pro-Trust Cleaning, a business built through hard work in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania.

“We worked together every day,” Kristine Alberti said. “We cleaned houses side-by-side.”

Controlled in Life, Stolen in Death

Despite their business success, Joann’s marriage was defined by control. According to Kristine, Craig dictated every part of Joann’s life—from what she wore to who she spoke to. “He isolated her from everyone,” Kristine revealed.

The Day Everything Changed

The last time Kristine saw her sister was Friday, Dec. 20, after working together. When Joann didn’t answer her calls by Monday, Kristine knew something was wrong. “I was the one who called the cops,” she said. Police entered the home to find the murder-suicide scene. The Monroe County Coroner later confirmed Joann’s cause of death was sharp force trauma; Craig’s, suicide.

Remembering Joann Beyond the Tragedy

The Alberti family chose to forgo a traditional obituary, planning a celebration of life instead. “She was more than what he did to her,” Kristine said. “She was strong, she was kind, and she deserved so much more.”

Joann endured hardship, losing her mother in 1995 and her father in 2011. Yet, she remained devoted to her family, especially Kristine.

A Loss Felt From Pennsylvania to New Jersey

Though Joann lived in Pennsylvania, her heart belonged to New Jersey. Friends from Roxbury, Rockaway, and Mount Pocono now mourn her.

“She wasn’t just my sister,” Kristine said. “She was my best friend.”

Joann leaves behind a legacy of love and strength—a life defined not by her tragic end, but by her heart and resilience.

