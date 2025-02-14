Fair 30°

SHARE

Forever Sweet 16, Bryleigh Rayne Hoover, Dies Of Cancer

Forever 16-years-old, Bryleigh Rayne Hoover, of Harrisburg, PA, fought bone cancer with unimaginable courage—only to be taken too soon on February 8, 2025. Her story, marked by loss and resilience, resonates far beyond her hometown. Just days after Christmas, on December 28, 2023, a fire tore through their West Hanover Township home, leaving her single mother, Amanda Via—a dedicated nurse—and her 6-year-old brother Jaxon, who has autism, with nothing but heartbreak and hope.

Bryleigh Rayne Hoover

Bryleigh Rayne Hoover

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "A Final Goodbye for Bryleigh"/ Amanda Via
Bryleigh Rayne Hoover

Bryleigh Rayne Hoover

Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "A Final Goodbye for Bryleigh"/ Amanda Via
Bryleigh Rayne Hoover

Bryleigh Rayne Hoover

 Photo Credit: Courtesy of GoFundMe "A Final Goodbye for Bryleigh"/ Amanda Via
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Bryleigh was more than a fighter; she was an artist, a dreamer, and her brother’s fiercest protector. Her paintings brought color to the world, Halloween filled her with joy, and the ocean was her sanctuary. Yet, her final months were a storm of devastation—battling cancer, losing her home, and enduring a healthcare system that failed to offer comfort.

Amanda, a nurse who spent her life caring for others, fought relentlessly for her daughter’s dignity and peace. She begged for compassionate care and was met with cold barriers. In her grief, Amanda shared: “Sixteen years ago, I held my beautiful baby girl for the first time. I moved mountains to protect her, and I would do it a thousand times over.”

Now, Amanda carries the unbearable weight of burying Bryleigh while holding Jaxon close as he mourns his sister and best friend.

She is survived by her loving parents, Amanda Via and Calvin Hoover III; her cherished brother, Jaxon Via; her maternal grandparents, Mark Fuss and Kym Arnold; and her paternal grandparents, Denise Kidd and Calvin Hoover II.

To honor Bryleigh’s memory, Amanda has launched a GoFundMe campaign, "A Final Goodbye for Bryleigh," seeking support for a farewell as beautiful as her daughter's life.

Funeral services will be held at LifePoint Church, 7733 Hillcrest Ave., Harrisburg at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 17, according to her obituary published by Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. A visitation will take place at the church prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will follow at Willow Grove Cemetery, Linglestown.

Help Amanda and Jaxon through their darkest hour, click here to donate: A Final Goodbye for Bryleigh.

Bryleigh Rayne Hoover’s story is more than a tragedy. It is a testament to love, resilience, and courage that will echo forever.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE