Bryleigh was more than a fighter; she was an artist, a dreamer, and her brother’s fiercest protector. Her paintings brought color to the world, Halloween filled her with joy, and the ocean was her sanctuary. Yet, her final months were a storm of devastation—battling cancer, losing her home, and enduring a healthcare system that failed to offer comfort.

Amanda, a nurse who spent her life caring for others, fought relentlessly for her daughter’s dignity and peace. She begged for compassionate care and was met with cold barriers. In her grief, Amanda shared: “Sixteen years ago, I held my beautiful baby girl for the first time. I moved mountains to protect her, and I would do it a thousand times over.”

Now, Amanda carries the unbearable weight of burying Bryleigh while holding Jaxon close as he mourns his sister and best friend.

She is survived by her loving parents, Amanda Via and Calvin Hoover III; her cherished brother, Jaxon Via; her maternal grandparents, Mark Fuss and Kym Arnold; and her paternal grandparents, Denise Kidd and Calvin Hoover II.

To honor Bryleigh’s memory, Amanda has launched a GoFundMe campaign, "A Final Goodbye for Bryleigh," seeking support for a farewell as beautiful as her daughter's life.

Funeral services will be held at LifePoint Church, 7733 Hillcrest Ave., Harrisburg at 12 p.m. on Monday, February 17, according to her obituary published by Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. A visitation will take place at the church prior to the service, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Interment will follow at Willow Grove Cemetery, Linglestown.

Help Amanda and Jaxon through their darkest hour, click here to donate: A Final Goodbye for Bryleigh.

Bryleigh Rayne Hoover’s story is more than a tragedy. It is a testament to love, resilience, and courage that will echo forever.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.