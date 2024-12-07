Stukes was found with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of shots fired and a person down, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. Despite efforts, Stukes succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation identified Phoenix as the alleged shooter, leading to multiple charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm prohibited, and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show.

Phoenix is described as a Black man wanted on an active warrant.

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 717-558-6900.

