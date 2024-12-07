Overcast 39°

SHARE

Lateef Phoenix Wanted In Harrisburg Shooting Of Darius Stuke

Harrisburg police are searching for Lateef Phoenix, 38, who is accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Darius Stukes near Hunter and Nectarine streets in the early hours of Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, authorities announced on Thursday, Dec. 7.

Lateef Phoenix (right) who is wanted for the fatal shooting of Darius Stukes.
Lateef Phoenix (right) who is wanted for the fatal shooting of Darius Stukes.

 Photo Credit: Harrisburg Bureau of Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Stukes was found with multiple gunshot wounds at approximately 2:30 a.m. after officers responded to reports of shots fired and a person down, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police said. Despite efforts, Stukes succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation identified Phoenix as the alleged shooter, leading to multiple charges, including first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm prohibited, and carrying a firearm without a license, court records show.

Phoenix is described as a Black man wanted on an active warrant.

Police urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact them at 717-558-6900.

to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE