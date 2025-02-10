Snow, Ice To Slam Pennsylvania PennDOT Issues Statewide Travel Restrictions

The storm is expected to begin mid-morning in southwestern PA, spreading north and east throughout the day. Snow will transition into freezing rain by Wednesday, Feb. 12, creating hazardous travel conditions, according to PennDOT.

Vehicle Restrictions

At 4 p.m. Tuesday, Tier 1 vehicle restrictions will take effect on several major highways, including:

Interstate 76 from Toll I-76/I-276 to the Walt Whitman Bridge

I-95 (entire length)

I-295 from I-95 to the New Jersey border

I-476 from I-95 to I-276

I-676 (entire length)

Under Tier 1 restrictions, certain high-risk vehicles are banned, including:

Tractors without trailers

Lightly loaded tractor-trailers, tank trailers, and tandem trailers

Box trucks

Passenger vehicles towing trailers

RVs, buses, motorcycles

Restrictions will be lifted as soon as conditions are deemed safe, PennDOT said.

PennDOT Prepares, Warns Drivers To Stay Off Roads

Road crews will pre-treat highways where necessary to help prevent ice buildup, but drivers should not assume roads are safe just because they look clear.

"With freezing temperatures, roads that appear wet may actually be icy, and bridges and ramps freeze first," PennDOT officials warned.

Winter Driving Safety Tips

If travel is unavoidable, PennDOT urges drivers to:

Slow down and increase following distance

Use headlights and hazard lights in snow squalls

Avoid stopping on the roadway during whiteouts

Never pass a snowplow

Pack an emergency kit with food, water, blankets, chargers, and first-aid supplies

Snow Removal, Crash Protocols, And PA Driving Laws

Drivers are required by Pennsylvania law to remove all snow and ice from their vehicles within 24 hours after a storm. Failing to do so could result in a $50 fine, or up to $1,500 if dislodged ice causes injury or death.

In the event of a crash in snowy conditions, PennDOT advises:

Move the vehicle from traffic lanes if safe to do so

Call 911 if injuries occur or the vehicle is disabled

Stay inside the vehicle with seatbelts on if stranded in traffic

Slow down and move over for emergency responders

PennDOT and PA State Police are monitoring the storm and will provide updates on social media and through official state channels.

