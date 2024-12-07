Rahn began his wrestling journey at OLPH Elementary School in Maple Shade, New Jersey, under his uncle’s guidance. He excelled at Haddonfield High School and continued his career at Gannon University, where he pledged the Delta Chi Fraternity in 2012, according to the fraternity's official website. He later transferred to Baker University, earning his bachelor's degree. Rahn's impact on the sport extended beyond his own achievements; he volunteered as a wrestling coach at Mifflin County High School for the past three years and previously coached at Ottawa University as a graduate student.

Beyond wrestling, Rahn was deeply involved in philanthropy. He held leadership roles in Delta Chi Fraternity and was a member of Kiwanis, dedicating his time to serving others. Friends and family described him as a man of character who cherished learning, his loved ones, and his community.

Loren and Mallory are now facing significant financial challenges due to Rahn’s untimely death. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help cover end-of-life costs and support Loren as she transitions to a single-income household.

“Any amount of money you can spare will help Loren and Mallory in this difficult time,” wrote fundraiser organizer Kay Ess. “There’s never a good time to lose a loved one, but the holiday season seems the hardest.”

