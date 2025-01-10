First Harrisburg Homicide Of 2025 After Two Men Shot: Police

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 1200 block of Walnut Street around 6:45 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital, where one later succumbed to his injuries, authorities said.

A suspect has been identified and interviewed, but no charges have been announced as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Harrisburg Police at 717-558-6900.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrisburg and receive free news updates.