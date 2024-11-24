Mostly Cloudy 55°

Katie Florio, 30, Wins 2024 Philadelphia Marathon

Philadelphia's own Katie Florio, 30, clinched the women's title at the 2024 Philadelphia Marathon on Sunday, November 24, with a time of 2:32:42.1. This victory marks a significant milestone, as Florio is believed to be the first local woman to win the race since the 1980s.

Florio, a private wealth advisor at Goldman Sachs and a Penn State alumna, resides in Center City. She credited her familiarity with the course, stating, "Living in the city, I run these streets twice a day."

The men's division saw 25-year-old William Loevner from Pittsburgh take the top spot with a time of 2:16:12.0.

The marathon, now in its 31st year, attracted approximately 17,000 participants and an estimated 100,000 spectators, highlighting Philadelphia's vibrant running community.  

