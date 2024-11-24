Florio, a private wealth advisor at Goldman Sachs and a Penn State alumna, resides in Center City. She credited her familiarity with the course, stating, "Living in the city, I run these streets twice a day."

The men's division saw 25-year-old William Loevner from Pittsburgh take the top spot with a time of 2:16:12.0.

The marathon, now in its 31st year, attracted approximately 17,000 participants and an estimated 100,000 spectators, highlighting Philadelphia's vibrant running community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Drexel Hill-Upper Darby and receive free news updates.