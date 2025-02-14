Daywalt, 35, was a beloved son, brother, father, and friend, known for his kindness, artistic talent, and love for animals. He was identified by his mother, Jennifer Daywalt, on Wednesday, Feb. 12. His life was forever altered by schizophrenia—a battle he fought with courage, but without the help he desperately needed, his mom explained.

“On Feb. 11, I was notified that Joshua’s life was stolen from all of us,” Jennifer wrote. “Joshua was taken from us in a cruel and senseless act of violence. He was shot and left in the river in Philadelphia—a tragic and undeserved end for a man who had already suffered more than any human being should. His death is not just our loss, but a reflection of the countless others who are fighting this battle. The injustice in his life, and of his death, should shake us all.”

Joshua’s body was discovered by emergency responders near Kelly Drive and Midvale Avenue at approximately 10:18 a.m. on Feb. 7 Philadelphia police said. He was pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m. His death remains under investigation.

Joshua was shot and left in the river, according to Jennifer. However, police have not confirmed additional details as the investigation is ongoing.

Jennifer describes years of heartbreak watching the system fail her son. She says hospitals refused to keep him, judges denied them help, and opportunities for intervention slipped through the cracks.

“If you pass someone on the street, lost in their own mind, screaming into the void—don’t look away,” she urged. “Educate yourself on severe mental illness and ADVOCATE for change.”

Joshua leaves behind two children, siblings, grandparents, nieces, nephews, and a family determined to make his voice heard. His story, they say, will not be forgotten.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joshua Daywalt's funeral service on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at 11 a.m. at GraceCrossing Community Church, 248 Church Street, Phoenixville, Campbell-Ennis-Klotzbach Funeral Home announced. Rev. Dan McDowell will officiate, with interment to follow at Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard in Valley Forge. Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service.

"Rest now, my sweet boy," Jennifer wrote. "You are finally free."

