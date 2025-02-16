Geovanni Otero, 29, is accused of killing Melody Rivera, 29, who a devoted mom, was found buried in the 900 block of Tustin Avenue in the Fox Chase neighborhood on Nov. 7, 2024, days after she was reported missing, as Daily Voice previously reported.

Otero was behind the wheel of a car stolen out of Virginia when NYSP Troopers Charko and Pelaez tried to stop him Saturday, Feb. 15, the agency said. Otero initially pulled over but then sped off, leading troopers on a one-minute chase covering about a mile before crashing. Police did not say exactly where the pursuit and subsequent crash happened.

After the crash, Otero fled on foot, but troopers quickly apprehended him nearby, police said. Otero initially gave false identification and was found in possession of multiple fraudulent IDs, police said. He was taken to Westchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries from the crash.

A fingerprint check later revealed his identity as Geovanni Otero, who was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for Rivera's murder and other offenses.

Otero is currently awaiting arraignment on multiple charges, including:

Fugitive from Justice

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property (4th degree)

Obstructing Governmental Administration

False Impersonation

Unlawful Fleeing

Reckless Driving

The New York State Police continue to investigate and are coordinating with authorities in Philadelphia.

