Philly will hold its second-ever Super Bowl victory parade on Friday, Feb. 14. The city officially announced its plans for the celebration at a news conference on Tuesday, Feb. 11.

The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the previously two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in a 40-22 rout at Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, Feb. 9. Quarterback Jalen Hurts threw for 221 yards and had three total touchdowns, while the defense suffocated KC's offense, only allowing six points in the first three quarters.

The victory came more than a week after a plane crash in the city killed six people, including a 12-year-old girl traveling from Mexico to receive treatment for a severe spinal cord malformation.

"The tragic plane crash in the northeast, it remains fresh in our minds," said Mayor Cherelle Parker. "When you think about Philadelphia and when you think about what we saw in northeast Philadelphia, with that community, with that village, with the people in our city, and quite frankly, our entire region and the nation, it showed how resilient and strong our city is and that we will recover as strong in the near future."

Parade Route

The parade will officially begin at 11 a.m., leaving from the corner of Broad Street and Pattison Avenue in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex. The champs will head up Broad, pass by City Hall, and move onto the Ben Franklin Parkway.

The parade will end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art at around 12:30 to 1 p.m. Like the 2018 celebration, the Eagles players will hold a celebration rally on the iconic "Rocky steps" at 2 p.m.

Organizers said an estimated 1.4 million people attended the 2018 parade and more than a million are expected to flock to the city again.

"It's great to be home and we look forward to celebrating our Super Bowl championship with all of Philadelphia," said Eagles president Don Smolenski. "Friday will be an amazing day."

Safety Precautions

Adam Thiel, Philly's managing director, said about 50 city and state agencies are working together on the parade plans. The coordination happens year-round between the city and Eagles for game day planning and other special events at Lincoln Financial Field.

Thiel advised people to plan ahead for getting to and from the parade. You should also prepare for spotty cellphone service in the huge crowd and dress for the cold since the weather is expected to be sunny but with temperatures in the 30s.

The parade will come a few days after at least 47 people were arrested in postgame celebrations throughout the city, 6abc Action News reported. Philly police said four buildings were vandalized during the post-Super Bowl celebration.

The celebrations after the Eagles beat the Washington Commanders to make it to the Super Bowl were dampered by the death of 18-year-old Tyler Sabapathy. The Temple University freshman and gymnast died from injuries he suffered when he fell off a light pole during the celebration on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Officers will be deployed throughout the parade route and will remain stationed into the evening, as the city hopes for a more family-friendly and calmer celebration during the daylight hours.

"What we cannot do is marr it with negative behavior that takes away and distracts," said city police Commissioner Kevin Bethel. "We're going to be on the world stage, ladies and gentlemen, and people will be watching us."

How To Get There

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority will have express service to take fans from outer stations into Center City, meaning fewer stations will be open. Interim general manager Scott Sauer said SEPTA is prepared, especially after bringing a record 31,000 fans to the Linc for the NFC Championship game.

Paradegoers can take free rides on the Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines, thanks to a sponsorship from Philly native Kevin Hart's tequila brand Gran Coramino. SEPTA is expected to release more details about its service schedule for the parade on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Schools Closed

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington Sr., also announced that all Philly schools will be closed on parade day. In New Jersey, Gloucester City schools will also not have classes.

Philly schools didn't cancel classes on Super Bowl Monday after the Eagles won. The move was seemingly made to avoid a jinx since Philly did cancel school before the Eagles lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.

The First Parade

This will be the second Super Bowl champion parade in the City of Brotherly Love. The Eagles paraded up Broad in February 2018 after capturing their first Lombardi Trophy when they defeated the New England Patriots 41-33 at Super Bowl LII.

Perhaps the most iconic moment from the first parade was former center Jason Kelce's victory speech. Dressed in an outfit from the city's annual Mummers Parade, Kelce passionately defended his teammates and coaches, while calling Eagles fans "hungry dogs" who had been starved of a championship for 52 years.

Despite Friday's parade, Mayor Parker reassured couples and restaurants that the celebration would be done well before dinnertime, so Valentine's Day reservations downtown wouldn't be affected.

The mayor also poked fun at her viral gaffe when she misspelled "E-A-G-L-E-S" while leading a chant during a pre-Super Bowl pep rally. The former English teacher said she now spells Eagles as "N-F-L C-H-A-M-P-I-O-N-S."

Fans can sign up for the city's text alerts about the parade by texting "READYEAGLES" to 888777.

