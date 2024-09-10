Alex Askew was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Timothy J. Savage for attacks that targeted elderly victims in Philadelphia and Upper Darby, U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero explained. Savage also ordered Askew to make restitution of $36,183.

On Feb. 21, 2024, Askew pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit carjacking, three counts of carjacking, three counts of using a firearm about a crime of violence, and one count of attempted carjacking.

Askew and others committed three carjackings and one attempted carjacking, all with firearms between Sept. 6, 2022, and Sept. 12, 2022, Romero said.

“Alex Askew is 20 years old and was just sentenced to 21 years in prison,” Romero explained. “Anyone who’s out there committing carjackings, or even contemplating it, needs to think long and hard about whether stealing a car for a few hours or days is worth spending decades of your life behind bars. The public shouldn’t have to fear being ambushed by armed criminals every time they get in or out of their car."

“I want to thank U.S. Attorney Romero for her collaborative efforts to hold violent criminals accountable by bringing them to justice.” said Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer.

“We will not tolerate violent crime in our community,” said Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt.

“The sentence handed down today serves as a powerful reminder that the Philadelphia Police Department, alongside our law enforcement partners, will not tolerate violent crime in our city, especially crimes that target our most vulnerable citizens,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin J. Bethel.

