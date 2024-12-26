Fair 22°

Double Homicide In Philadelphia, $20K Reward Offered: Police

A double homicide investigation is underway after a man and woman were fatally shot in Philadelphia late on Thursday night, Dec. 26, authorities said.

Jillian Pikora
Police responded to reports of gunfire at 700 Union Street around 10:03 p.m. and found a Black male, identified as John Doe, and a Black female, identified as Jane Doe, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Medic 50 pronounced the man dead at 10:10 p.m. and the woman at 10:11 p.m., officials said.

No motive has been identified, and police have not recovered a weapon or made any arrests. The scene remains under investigation.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or submit a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

