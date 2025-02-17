Lawrence McKay, 37, forced cell phone store employees at gunpoint to hand over cash and merchandise during a three-week crime spree, authorities said. In one robbery, McKay shot a store employee in the stomach, and in another, co-conspirator Brenton Holmes shot an employee in the leg. Both victims survived, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero.

McKay, who pleaded guilty to all six robberies and two firearm charges last year, was also ordered to pay more than $100,000 in restitution, including for victims' medical bills, Romero said.

“McKay and his crew racked up six armed robberies in less than three weeks, terrorizing employees and even shooting two victims,” Romero said. “This sentence keeps him behind bars for decades and holds him accountable.”

Holmes, who participated in five robberies, received 30 years in prison. Dana Toby, involved in two robberies, was sentenced to 15 years. Demon McNeil and Dashonna Hoskins each participated in one robbery, receiving eight years and 50 months in prison, respectively.

The FBI, Philadelphia Police, and multiple local departments investigated the case, which was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Amanda R. Reinitz, Amanda McCool, and Anthony Carissimi.

