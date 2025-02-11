Eagles Super Bowl Celebrations Turn Chaotic With Multiple Arrests In Philadelphia

The celebrations, which started in jubilation, took a rowdy turn late Sunday night into early Monday morning, leading to multiple arrests across the city.

Terry Kinard, 26, from the 3200 block of Arlington Street, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on the 1300 block of Market Street for allegedly spitting on and hitting a Philadelphia Fire Department medic. He was charged with resisting arrest and harassment.

John Kasianczuk, 44, from the 5000 block of West Keyser Street, was taken into custody at 11:55 p.m. on the 1400 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard for allegedly assaulting a police officer. He was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and defiant trespass.

Paul Aguilera, 28, from the 6400 block of Oxford Avenue, was arrested at 12:25 a.m. Monday on the 7300 block of Frankford Avenue. Aguilera was allegedly swinging a long expandable yellow flagpole (8 to 23 feet in length) at overhead electrical wires in an attempt to knock them down. Police confiscated the flagpole, and he was charged with possessing an instrument of crime (PIC), recklessly endangering another person (REAP), evading arrest, and disorderly conduct-hazard.

Tyler Roach, 30, from Bristol, Pennsylvania, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. on the 3500 block of Cottman Avenue. He was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

Destiney Paramore, 18, from Maple Shade, New Jersey, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. after allegedly driving a black Acura at a high rate of speed on the sidewalk, nearly hitting pedestrians and officers at Broad and Washington Street. Police said she continued driving recklessly, performing donuts at Broad and Ellsworth, and disregarding orders to stop. She was eventually caught in traffic on the 1000 block of South Broad Street, where she was arrested and her vehicle was towed. She faces charges of recklessly endangering another person (REAP), fleeing a police officer, failure to yield to pedestrians, and reckless driving.

Antonio Kizzia, 21, from the 500 block of Van Kirk Street, was arrested at 1:29 a.m. after allegedly refusing to disperse from the 4200 block of Cottman Avenue. He then attempted to punch an officer, but police said they avoided the strike. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and disorderly conduct-fighting.

Teairah Tate, 33, from the 5100 block of North Camac Street, was arrested at 2:05 a.m. after allegedly striking a police officer while flailing her arms. She was charged with simple assault, resisting arrest, and harassment.

Brandon Thompson was arrested at 2:20 a.m. on the 1300 block of Arch Street after refusing to disperse and throwing liquid on an officer’s face, police said. He was charged with aggravated assault, PIC, simple assault, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct-fighting.

