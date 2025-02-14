Eagles Parade: 2 Shot, GM Hit By Beer Car During Super Bowl Celebration

As hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans lined Broad Street in Philadelphia on Friday, Feb, 14, two women were shot on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, police told NBC Philadelphia.

A 27-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her left leg, and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper thigh, the outlet reports. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

No weapon or crime scene was found, and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.

But it was another incident during the victory parade that really had social media talking: Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman getting hit in the head by a beer can.

The NFL shared a photo of the 49-year-old Roseman donning a fresh, bloodied imprint on his forehead and smoking a cigar on its official X account.

Roseman appeared unfazed by the incident as he addressed the crowd of fans while hoisting up the coveted Vince Lombardi Trophy high.

“I bleed for this city. Go Eagles,” he said. “Our players, our staff, have done an unbelievable job. We are two-time world champs, and we’re coming back strong.”

Despite the incidents, the celebration carried on with fans chanting “MVP, MVP, MVP” as Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts addressed the crowd at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Hurts, who led the Eagles to a 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, Feb. 9, deflected praise to his teammates and the fans.

“We can’t do without the fans,” Hurts said. “We all appreciate you. We love you.”

The parade also featured speeches from Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Conshohocken-Plymouth Meeting and receive free news updates.