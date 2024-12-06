Tractor-Trailer Fire Shuts Down I-81 South Near PA/MD Border: PennDOT

The fire broke out in the left lane between Exit 14 (Wayne Avenue) and Exit 10 (PA-914/Marion) just after 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, according to officials.

The roadway remains closed as crews work to extinguish the flames and clear the scene. No information on injuries or when the road might reopen has been released at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

