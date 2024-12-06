Mostly Cloudy 32°

SHARE

Tractor-Trailer Fire Shuts Down I-81 South Near PA/MD Border: PennDOT

A tractor-trailer fire has closed all lanes of Interstate 81 South in Franklin County, authorities announced.

The delays due to the tractor-trailer fire on I-81.

The delays due to the tractor-trailer fire on I-81.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The fire broke out in the left lane between Exit 14 (Wayne Avenue) and Exit 10 (PA-914/Marion) just after 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6, according to officials.

The roadway remains closed as crews work to extinguish the flames and clear the scene. No information on injuries or when the road might reopen has been released at this time.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. Updates are expected as the situation develops.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.  

to follow Daily Voice Chambersburg and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE