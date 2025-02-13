Chambersburg Man Killed, Two Injured In Molly Pitcher Highway Crash: PA State Police

Troopers from PSP-Chambersburg responded to the single-vehicle crash on Molly Pitcher Highway at Pin Oak Court in Greene Township, Franklin County, at approximately 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, according to the release.

Investigators determined that a silver 2016 Volkswagen GTI, driven by 25-year-old Cristian David Lozada-Garcia, lost control while traveling southbound at a high rate of speed on wet roads. The vehicle veered off the roadway, crashed through a row of bushes, struck an embankment, and became airborne before overturning multiple times and landing on its roof in a farm field.

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle. Lozada-Garcia sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local medical facility, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The passengers, a 24-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man, suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Molly Pitcher Highway was closed in both directions during the investigation and reopened at approximately 3:20 a.m.

