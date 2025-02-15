Jeffry W. Edwards, 51, of Sollenberger Road, was parked in a blue Ford truck near the South Gate Shopping Center when he opened his door and exposed himself to a female runner around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, police said.

Edwards was fully nude and masturbating as the woman approached, according to investigators. Borough street cameras captured the incident and Edwards leaving the scene in his vehicle, authorities detailed.

He was later located and arrested, facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness, police said.

