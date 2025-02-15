Fog/Mist 33°

Jeffry Edwards Charged With Indecent Exposure On Rail Trail

A Chambersburg man has been charged after allegedly exposing himself and masturbating in front of a woman jogging on the Rail Trail, Chambersburg police announced on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The Rail Trail in South Central PA.

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Onore Baka Sama
A Chambersburg Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Bethel Kids @BethelKids717
Jillian Pikora
Jeffry W. Edwards, 51, of Sollenberger Road, was parked in a blue Ford truck near the South Gate Shopping Center when he opened his door and exposed himself to a female runner around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, police said.

Edwards was fully nude and masturbating as the woman approached, according to investigators. Borough street cameras captured the incident and Edwards leaving the scene in his vehicle, authorities detailed.

He was later located and arrested, facing charges of indecent exposure and open lewdness, police said.

