Possible Child Sexual Assault Investigated In Franklin County: PA State Police

The alleged incident occurred on the 1100 block of Fort Loudon Road in Peters Township, according to a release by PSP Chambersburg on Thursday, Feb. 13.

A 9-year-old girl from Chambersburg has been identified as the victim, troopers said.

The investigation, led by Trooper L. Trace of the Chambersburg Crime Unit, began on Monday, Jan. 1 at 12 p.m., authorities detailed.

No further information has been released as the investigation is ongoing, state police said.

