Former Princeton Football Star Tiger Bech Killed In New Orleans Pickup Truck Attack

Bech, a 2019 Princeton graduate and standout receiver, was in New Orleans for the holidays when the attack occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. CT, authorities said. The incident left at least 15 people dead and dozens injured.

The driver of the vehicle, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, 42 of Texas, was killed in a firefight with police shortly after the attack, according to the FBI. Investigators are treating the attack as an act of terrorism, the agency said in a statement.

Tiger Bech played football at Princeton from 2017 to 2019, making a significant impact as a receiver and kick returner, according to the school's website. Over his three-year career, Bech caught 53 passes for 825 yards and three touchdowns.

Bech's younger brother, Jack Bech, a former TCU receiver, expressed his grief in a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter):

"Love you always brother! You inspired me everyday now you get to be with me in every moment. I got this family T, don't worry. This is for us."

After his football career, Bech worked as a stockbroker in New York with Seaport Global Holdings LLC, according to his LinkedIn.

His coworker and former Princeton classmate, Ryan Quigley, has been identified as one of those injured in this incident.

The FBI and local authorities continue to investigate the incident.

Daily Voice has reached out to Princeton for a comment, check back here for possible updates.

