Mostly Cloudy and Windy 41°

SHARE

Princeton Alum Injured In Deadly New Orleans Attack That Killed Former Teammate

Ryan Quigley, a 2020 Princeton University graduate and former classmate and coworker of Tiger Bech, was injured in the deadly New Orleans pickup truck attack early Wednesday, Jan. 1.

Ryan Quigley

Ryan Quigley

Photo Credit: Facebook/Ryan Quigley @ryan.quigley.351
Ryan Quigley

Ryan Quigley

Photo Credit: Facebook/Ryan Quigley @ryan.quigley.351
Ryan Quigley

Ryan Quigley

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Ryan Quigley @ryan.quigley.351
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Quigley, a Lansdale Catholic High School graduate from the Class of 2016, was hospitalized following the attack, which claimed at least 15 lives, including Bech’s, in New Orleans’ French Quarter. Quigley and Bech both worked at Seaport Global Holdings LLC, a financial services firm in New York, and had remained close since their time at Princeton.

Authorities say the attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. CT and is being investigated as an act of terrorism by the FBI. The driver, Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, 42 of Texas, was killed in a firefight with police shortly after the incident.

Quigley’s current condition has not been disclosed. Messages of support and concern have poured in from friends and former classmates on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Stony Point and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE