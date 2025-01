Army Vet ID'd As New Orleans Terror Attack Driver; FBI Searching For Other Suspects

An Army veteran has been identified as the man authorities say rammed a pickup truck into a crowd in the French Quarter of New Orleans early on New Year's Day morning, leaving 15 people dead and injuring approximately 35 others.

Shamsud-Din Bahar Jabbar, age 42, who was killed in a shootout with police officers after the incident at around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 on Bourbon Street, was a US citizen born in Texas, where he lived at the time of the incident, the FBI said.

The Ford truck, rented through an auto sharing company, displayed an ISIS flag on the trailer pitch, and authorities say they don't believe Jabbar was “solely responsible” for the terror attack.

A “potential” improvised explosive and weapons were also found in the French Quarter, which is one of the reasons others are believed to be involved, the FBI said.

FBI agents visited the home of Jabbar's second wife in Houston on Wednesday. The woman's new husband said that the Jabbar had begun to convert to Islam within the last year and was “being all crazy," according to The New York Times.

Jabbar reportedly served in Afghanistan from February 2009 to January 2010.

When asked at a news conference Wednesday afternoon if investigators are "confident" others were involved in the attack, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said, "We want to answer your questions, but we don't want to say anything that would impede this investigation."

The Sugar Bowl between Notre Dame and Georgia, a College Football Playoff quarterfinal, scheduled for Wednesday night at the at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has been postponed until 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2. The decision to move the game was made by government officials, according to NBC News.

The University of Georgia said in a statement that one of its student was critically injured in the attack.

The Super Bowl is also slated for New Orleans, on Sunday, Feb. 9.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

