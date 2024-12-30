School Sex Scandal, Record Flooding, Mystery Drones: These Stories Shaped Long Island In 2024

Here’s a look back at the stories that had us talking in 2024.

Update: Small Plane Crash Lands On NY Highway; Troopers Seeking Witness Video

A small plane was forced to make a crash landing on the Southern State Parkway in Babylon.

ID Released For 25-Year-Old Woman Who Died After Eating Mislabeled Cookie Sold In Danbury

A 25-year-old woman was identified as the person who died after eating after eating a cookie at a Connecticut gathering that included peanuts - but didn’t say so on the label.

Remains Of Westchester Couple Found Scattered At Sites On Long Island

Detectives investigating the deaths of two people from Westchester County whose severed remains were found at a Long Island park found additional body parts at two more locations.

'Just The Beginning': Nation's First Utility-Scale Offshore Wind Farm Completed Off NY Coast

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of the South Fork Wind project, capping off more than two years of construction that began in February 2022.

Fatal Accident: Stony Brook Doctor On Way To See Eclipse

Colleagues and loved ones mourned the loss of a beloved pediatrician and wife who was killed in a freak accident on a New York highway while they were traveling to view the total solar eclipse.

Ex-Principal Lied About Relationship With Student, Faked Job Applications On Long Island: DA

The former principal of an East Norwich middle school was charged with faking her employment application, leaving out that she had her license suspended years prior for having a relationship with a student.

Lake Grove Dad Charged In Infant's Fentanyl Poisoning

A Lake Grove father and his suspected drug dealer were charged after an infant boy nearly died from fentanyl poisoning.

Farmingdale Couple Dies In Crash; GoFundMe To Transport Body

The Long Island natives and Farmingdale High School sweethearts were killed in a car crash in Washington State.

UAlbany Hit-Run Victim Alexa Kropf Awake After Week In Coma

Relatives of a University at Albany student from Floral Park who was severely injured in a hit-and-run crash celebrated a major milestone in her long recovery.

Arrest Made In Hit-Run Death Of Christopher Hlavaty

Days after a beloved East Patchogue firefighter and aspiring EMT was killed in a hit-and-run crash, police arrested a suspect.

IDs Released Of 4 Killed, Including Off-Duty Nypd Cop, 9 Injured In Alleged DWI Crash At Store

Four people were killed, including an off-duty NYPD officer, when an allegedly drunk driver slammed into a Deer Park nail salon.

'Stop Calling Me Names,' Gabby Petito Wrote To Boyfriend Brian Laundrie: FBI Report

Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old Long Island native who was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie in 2021, wrote him a letter imploring him to stop calling her names, according to FBI documents.

Hampton Bays HS Teacher Accused Of Sending Inappropriate Texts To Student

A Hampton Bays high school teacher was accused of sending inappropriate texts to a student.

LIRR Crash: Taxi Driver Stopped On Tracks Before Fatal Long Island Collision, Police Say

Authorities identified a taxi driver who was killed when his taxi was struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in Manorville.

Disney Says Husband Of Late LI Doctor Can’t Sue Over Allergy Death Because Of Disney+ Account

Disney raised eyebrows - and then quickly reversed course - with its seemingly novel defense against a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widower of a late Long Island doctor.

LI Judge Suspends Justin Timberlake's License Amid Drunk Driving Allegations

Pop superstar Justin Timberlake took time out of his European tour to face a New York judge in his alleged drunk driving case in Sag Harbor.

NY County's Mask Ban Signed Into Law; Here's Possible Sentence For Violations

Nassau County made it illegal for anyone 16 and older to wear a face mask in public spaces in the county.

Accused Murderer Ranted About Pronouns, Trump Before Ex-Wife, Her BF Were Slain In St. James

New details offered insight into the mind of an accused murderer just hours before he allegedly gunned down his ex-wife and her boyfriend inside their St. James home.

Smithtown American Airlines Mechanic Who Smuggled $250K Worth Of Cocaine On Flight Gets Prison

An airplane mechanic from Smithtown is spending nearly a decade behind bars for smuggling over 25 pounds of cocaine on an American Airlines plane.

NY Duo Admits Role In Activist Cecilia Gentili's OD Death

Two New York men formally confessed to their roles in the death of prominent transgender activist, performer, and author Cecilia Gentili,

Funeral For Mom Found In Suitcase In Huntington Station Will Come Hours After Suspect Indicted

The suspect in the death of a Huntington Station mother whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase was formally charged hours before her loved ones gathered to say their final goodbyes.

Mom’s Meth-Fueled, Wrong-Way Southern State Crash Killing Son In Islip Was Murder, DA Says

A Centerport mother accused of causing a drug-fueled, wrong-way highway crash that killed her son was charged with murder.

Man Admits Stabbing Wife To Death As Couple's Son Desperately Tried Saving Her In Lindenhurst

A Lindenhurst man formally confessed to stabbing his wife to death as their teenage son desperately tried to save her.

Sex Trafficking: Islip Teacher, Cop Among 4 Charged In Years-Long Crime Ring

A teacher of nearly three decades and a veteran police officer are among four defendants accused in a years-long sex trafficking operation on Long Island.

Plainview Child Therapist Shared Videos Of Infants Being Bound, Raped, Feds Say

A licensed child therapist from Plainview was accused of sharing videos of child sex abuse, with some victims as young as toddlers.

Sachem Teacher May Never Walk Again Following Alleged Road Rage Attack

A beloved teacher and coach in Ronkonkoma is facing a tough road to recovery after suffering a spinal cord injury during an alleged road rage fight.

Deer Park 'Hero' Dies Saving Drowning Child: 'Was Life Of Every Party'

A 48-year-old Deer Park man was hailed as a hero after he died while trying to save a young boy and his mother from drowning.

'We Will Rebuild': Powerful Storm, Flooding Leave Trail Of Destruction Across Suffolk County

At least six homes were heavily damaged and roads were washed out following a powerful storm system that brought drenching rain and widespread flooding to parts of Long Island and Connecticut.

Rental Home Owners Dodge Jail After Noyac Fire That Killed 2 Sisters

A husband and wife avoided jail after admitting fault in a fire at their Noyac vacation rental that killed two sisters.

Trooper's 'Inconsistencies' In Account Of West Hempstead Shooting Under Investigation By DA

A New York State Police trooper who claimed to have been shot on the Southern State Parkway may not have been entirely truthful about what happened.

Drunk Driver Barrels Down Lirr Tracks In Bellerose, Wreaking Damage, Delays: Police (Video)

Bystander video captured an alleged drunk driver barreling down a Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) track, leaving significant damage and delays in his wake.

Husband Admits Fatally Stabbing Therapist Wife In North Bellmore Over Impending Divorce

A North Bellmore husband and father admitted to stabbing his therapist wife to death after she revealed her plans to leave him.

New Drone Detection System Coming To NY After Incident Forces Stewart Airport To Shut Down

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that federal partners are deploying a state-of-the-art drone detection system to New York State.

'Heinous, Dehumanizing:' Twin NYC Luxury Realtors Face Federal Sex Trafficking Charges

Three luxury real estate agents and brothers known for operating in the Hamptons were accused of drugging and raping numerous women dating back over a decade.

Sagaponack's Drew Barrymore Brings 'Wicked' Star Ariana Grande To Tears With Magical Surprise

Ariana Grande was over the rainbow with joy following an on-set surprise from Drew Barrymore.

Gilgo Beach Murders: Here Are 7 Names Behind Indictment

As accused serial killer Rex Heuermann faced his seventh murder charge, the stories of his alleged victims – young women whose lives were tragically and violently cut short – offered a haunting reminder of the human toll behind the Gilgo Beach case.

