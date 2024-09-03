Accused Murderer Ranted About Pronouns, Trump Before Ex-Wife, Her BF Were Slain In St. James

The killings happened in St. James, at a residence on Brasswood Road, at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28.

Suffolk County Police said Daniel Coppola, age 50, put his 15-year-old daughter into his car before going inside and shooting his ex-wife, 50-year-old Kelly Coppola, and her boyfriend, 53-year-old Kenneth Pohlman.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the killings, Coppola drove his daughter to his home on Harbor Road, located roughly a mile away, police said. The girl became worried about her mother during the drive and texted friends, who called 911.

Coppola was arrested without incident a short time later. He was charged with two counts of murder in Suffolk County Court.

In the days leading up to the killings, Coppola drew up a document detailing his plans for the shootings, including a bullet that was marked for his divorce attorneys, detectives told CBS News. He reportedly blamed his ex-wife for his financial troubles.

On Wednesday morning, just hours before the murders, Coppola wrote an expletive-laden rant about the use of pronouns in corporate emails in a now-deleted Facebook post.

“I’m done with this (expletive) and (expletive) u all that think this in normal can’t wait for the blowback on this," he wrote. "I’m done biting my god damn tongue.”

He concluded his post by suggesting he may change his email signature to say his pronouns are “Trump/Him.” He then used the hashtag, #MAGA2024.

Meanwhile, loved ones are flooding social media with tributes to both victims.

“Kelly you were such a vibrant woman and loving soul and beautiful inside and out! I will never forget your smile and laugh that was contagious!” Jennifer Orslini said on Facebook.

“Kelly’s love for her daughter Gianna was unmatched,” reads a GoFundMe created to help the teen with future education and care expenses.

The fundraiser had collected over $92,000 as of Tuesday, Sept. 3. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

