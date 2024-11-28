Person Struck, Killed By Car Turning Onto Suffolk Avenue In Brentwood

The crash happened just before 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, in Brentwood.

Suffolk County Police said a 24-year-old Brentwood woman was driving a 2012 Acura TL and turning left onto eastbound Suffolk Avenue from Eisenhower Avenue when she struck a pedestrian in the roadway.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

The driver of the Acura was not injured in the crash.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Suffolk County police at 631-854-8352.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Brentwood and receive free news updates.