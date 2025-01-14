Suffolk County Police officer Brendon Gallagher has been upgraded to fair condition and remains at Stony Brook University Hospital, the department revealed Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Gallagher, a three-year veteran of the force, was critically injured while pursuing Cody Fischer, suspected of speeding under the influence, on Sunday evening, Jan. 5, as Daily Voice reported.

The incident began at approximately 6:09 p.m. near Exit 55 in the westbound lanes of the LIE. Gallagher, a member of the department's Street Takeover Task Force, was conducting an unrelated traffic stop. Fischer sped by in a Ford Mustang at an estimated 95 to 100 mph, police said.

Gallagher immediately got into his patrol car and initiated a pursuit while Fischer attempted to evade capture by blending into traffic, according to police.

The Mustang fishtailed, narrowly avoided hitting another vehicle, and then sideswiped Gallagher’s car, causing the officer to lose control. Gallagher’s vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. Fischer’s Mustang then collided with a light post.

Emergency medical crews worked for more than 30 minutes to extricate Gallagher from his overturned vehicle. He was flown to Stony Brook University Hospital with life-threatening injuries and underwent emergency surgery.

Fischer, who was on probation for a weapons charge at the time, was taken into custody at the scene. He is facing multiple charges, including driving while ability impaired by drugs, second-degree assault, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, and reckless driving.

This is not the first time Gallagher has faced significant danger on duty. Officials revealed that nearly two years ago to the day, he was stabbed while responding to an incident in Medford.

The Suffolk County Police Department thanked the medical professionals who worked to save Gallagher’s life.

“Please continue to keep this officer and his family in your thoughts,” the agency said on Facebook.

