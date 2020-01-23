Fair 20°
Weather
Here's When Northeast Will Relief From Deep Freeze Here's When Northeast Will Relief From Deep Freeze
Here's When Northeast Will Relief From Deep Freeze Some relief is coming after a prolonged period of extreme cold that has gripped the Northeast this week.  Temperatures will gradually rebound in the coming days as the bitter air responsible for record-breaking lows begins to retreat, according to the National Weather Service. This arctic air mass came from Siberia and traveled thousands of miles over the North Pole, bringing subzero temperatures to the Upper Midwest and Northeast, with single digits reaching as far south as Louisiana and Florida.  While temperatures bottomed out midweek, a slow but steady return to more sea…

SHARE

by Joe Lombardi
News
Yankees' Mariano Rivera, Wife, Covered Up Sexual Abuse In NY, Lawsuit Says Yankees' Mariano Rivera, Wife, Covered Up Sexual Abuse In NY, Lawsuit Says
Yankees' Mariano Rivera, Wife, Covered Up Sexual Abuse In NY, Lawsuit Says Baseball icon Mariano Rivera and his wife are both named in a new lawsuit alleging that the couple did not protect a young victim from being sexually abused by members of a Westchester-based church, some of which happened at their home.  The lawsuit, filed in New York Supreme Court in Westchester County on Thursday, Jan. 16, alleges that a child referred to as "Jane A Doe" because of her young age was sexually abused by two people affiliated with New Rochelle-based Refuge of Hope Church.  The church began as a small ministry in Rivera's home and his wife, Clara, still works a…

SHARE

by Ben Crnic
Business
Burn Hazards Cost Fitbit $12M+ After Delayed Smartwatch Recall: CPSC Burn Hazards Cost Fitbit $12M+ After Delayed Smartwatch Recall: CPSC
Burn Hazards Cost Fitbit $12M+ After Delayed Smartwatch Recall: Cpsc Fitbit will pay more than $12 million for failing to promptly report that its Ionic smartwatches posed serious burn risks, officials said. Fitbit LLC, which is now owned by Google, has been fined $12.25 million to settle claims by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the federal agency said in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 23. The defect caused the Ionic smartwatches to overheat, leading to second- and third-degree burns for some users. Between 2018 and 2020, Fitbit received multiple reports of its Ionic smartwatches overheating and injuring users, the CPSC said. In ear…

SHARE

by Chris Spiker
News
Creep Sexually Assaults Child In Bergen County Months After Trying To Lure 11-Year-Old: Cops Creep Sexually Assaults Child In Bergen County Months After Trying To Lure 11-Year-Old: Cops
Creep Sexually Assaults Child In Bergen County Months After Trying To Lure 11-Year-Old: Cops A 29-year-old North Bergen man who last year was charged with trying to lure a young girl was arrested for sexually assaulting a child in River Vale, and then trying to do it again days later, authorities said. Guy McCann II was arrested in West New York after police said he tried luring a girl an 11-year-old girl into his car at 61st Street and Kennedy Boulevard on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, as previously reported by Daily Voice. The child was not harmed during the incident, police said. McCann was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of a child and attempting to lure or ent…

SHARE

by Cecilia Levine
Lifestyle
Bob Dylan Biopic Filmed In NJ Scores 8 Oscar Nominations Bob Dylan Biopic Filmed In NJ Scores 8 Oscar Nominations
Bob Dylan Biopic Filmed In NJ Scores 8 Oscar Nominations "A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic that was shot throughout New Jersey, received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, when nominees were announced on Thursday, Jan. 23. Timothee Chalamet who plays the iconic singer/songwriter as he navigates the New York music scene in the 1960s, was nominated for Best Actor while James Mangold was nominated for Best Director. Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while Edward Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor. The movie also received nominations for B…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
Business
Are You Running A Local Business? The Team At Daily Voice Wants To Help Are You Running A Local Business? The Team At Daily Voice Wants To Help
Are You Running A Local Business? The Team At Daily Voice Wants To Help More than ever, success in business is determined by reach in your community. Daily Voice provides a direct line of communication to your neighbors. Whether you’re a new business or an experienced marketer, we want to work with you. Our products make it easy to reach local customers. Our team of experts can fit any budget. We’re your trusted source for news and information. We also want to be your trusted partner in advertising. Reach out whenever you're ready—we'll be here.

SHARE

by Daily Voice
Business
Wegmans, Uber Eats To Offer Grocery Deliveries From NJ's Nine Supermarkets Wegmans, Uber Eats To Offer Grocery Deliveries From NJ's Nine Supermarkets
Wegmans, Uber Eats To Offer Grocery Deliveries From NJ's Nine Supermarkets A popular supermarket chain across the Northeast and mid-Atlantic is now partnering with Uber Eats to deliver groceries. Wegmans Food Markets has teamed up with Uber Eats to offer grocery deliveries for customers, Uber said in a news release on Thursday, Jan. 23. The supermarket chain based in Rochester, New York, has 111 locations along the East Coast. Uber One members can enjoy perks like free delivery and a five-percent discount on Wegmans orders of more than $35. "We're thrilled to welcome Wegmans to the Uber Eats app this January," said Hashim Amin, Uber’s Head of North American …

SHARE

by Chris Spiker
Police & Fire
Former NJ Cop Convicted Of Killing Husband In What He Once Called 'Freak Accident' Former NJ Cop Convicted Of Killing Husband In What He Once Called 'Freak Accident'
Former NJ Cop Convicted Of Killing Husband In What He Once Called 'Freak Accident' A 38-year-old former Tenafly police officer has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his husband, a retired NYPD officer in 2023 in Sussex County, authorities said. On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Joseph Grieco and his husband, John Kelly had returned to their Vernon home from a night out with friends, Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said. Griceo had consumed alcohol at the Vernon VFW earlier that night and continued to drink while at home with Kelly and friends, Murray said. Early the next day, Grieco retrieved his handgun and began to handle it, despite mu…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
Lifestyle
New Jersey Director, Actors Receive Oscar Nominations New Jersey Director, Actors Receive Oscar Nominations
New Jersey Director, Actors Receive Oscar Nominations The Garden State will be well represented at the 97th annual Academy Awards with natives Sean Baker, Zoe Saldaña, Sebastian Stan and Jesse Eisenberg all receiving nominations on Thursday, Jan. 23. Sean Baker, a Summit native, was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay for "Anora," about a Russian stripper who  impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, only for his family to try and get the marriage annulled. Growing up in Summit, Baker later attended Gill St. Bernard's School in Somerset County. Baker's films primarily focused…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
Police & Fire
Man Called 911 Because He Couldn't Buy Beer: Raritan Borough PD Man Called 911 Because He Couldn't Buy Beer: Raritan Borough PD
Man Called 911 Because He Couldn't Buy Beer: Raritan Borough PD There are many valid reasons to call 911. A 24-year-old Raritan borough man learned not being able to buy beer is not one of them. At 9:04 p.m. on Sunday, Jan, 19, Abdellah Snaike attempted to purchase beer a local bar and then called 911 when the bar said it does not sell beer to go, Raritan borough police said. Officers responded to the complaint and advised Snaike of the proper use of 911, police said. Approximately 40 minutes later, Snaike dialed 911 again and it was again determined he wanted to purchase beer, police said. Snaike was arrested and charged with creating a false public a…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
Business
Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Corn Puff Product Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Corn Puff Product
Nationwide Recall Issued For Popular Corn Puff Product A nationwide recall has been issued for a popular snack brand. Wismettac Asian Foods, Inc. has issued a nationwide recall of its Shirakiku brand Curvee Puffs Corn Puff Snack Curry Flavor due to undeclared milk. The FDA announced the recall on Monday, Jan. 20 after the company discovered the allergen was not listed on the packaging.  This oversight poses a serious health risk to individuals with milk allergies, potentially leading to life-threatening allergic reactions. The affected product is packaged in 2.46 oz flexible bags and bears the UPC code 07441078512, found on the back right…

SHARE

by Joe Lombardi
Lifestyle
Winning Numbers For Wednesday, Jan. 22 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $31M Jackpot Winning Numbers For Wednesday, Jan. 22 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $31M Jackpot
Winning Numbers For Wednesday, Jan. 22 Powerball Drawing With Estimated $31M Jackpot The winning numbers have been announced for the Wednesday, Jan. 22 Powerball drawing. The estimated jackpot is $31 million with a $13.8 million cash option. If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 05-06-27-40-49 with a Powerball of 05 and the Power Play was 2X. Lottery players have a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning a Powerball jackpot by matching all five balls plus the Powerball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 mill…

SHARE

by Zak Failla
Events
Sean Kingston Performing At Madd Hatter In Hoboken For Double Birthday Bash: 'It's Going Down' Sean Kingston Performing At Madd Hatter In Hoboken For Double Birthday Bash: 'It's Going Down'
Sean Kingston Performing At Madd Hatter In Hoboken For Double Birthday Bash: 'It's Going Down' Get ready for the ultimate birthday bash in Hoboken! Sean Kingston is bringing the heat to Madd Hatter. On Thursday, Feb. 6, Kingston is coming to celebrate not just his own birthday but also the birthday of Madd Hatter part-owner Michael Khoury. It’s going to be double the fun and double the celebration. "I’m pulling up Hoboken, New Jersey, it’s going down," soon-to-be 35-year-old Kingston said on Instagram, shouting out Khoury. "We’re going all the way up, it’s about to be a movie." From “Beautiful Girls” to “Fire Burning,” Kingston will take the stage to perform the hits that made him a…

SHARE

by Cecilia Levine
News
Bloodied Protest At Jersey City Whole Foods Exposes 'Misleading' Meat Claims Bloodied Protest At Jersey City Whole Foods Exposes 'Misleading' Meat Claims
Bloodied Protest At Jersey City Whole Foods Exposes 'Misleading' Meat Claims PETA protesters created a dramatic scene outside the Whole Foods in Downtown Jersey City on Wednesday, Jan. 22, using a provocative display to challenge what they call misleading “humane” labels on meat products. Stripping away the 'humane meat’ facade🥩The naked truth behind @CertifiedGAP labels is that animals still suffer & die in agony on these factory farms—and @ASPCA endorses them 😨Don’t buy the lie. Go vegan. pic.twitter.com/Ua6huP73QJ — PETA (@peta) January 22, 2025 The graphic protest featured nearly nude activists lying on giant meat trays, covered in fake blood, and wrappe…

SHARE

by Cecilia Levine
News
$44M COVID Tax Scheme: 7 Nabbed In Largest US Case Ever $44M COVID Tax Scheme: 7 Nabbed In Largest US Case Ever
$44M COVID Tax Scheme: 7 Nabbed In Largest US Case Ever Seven New Yorkers have been charged in a sweeping tax fraud scheme, accused of exploiting pandemic relief programs to steal over $44 million, federal prosecutors announced. The indictment by the US Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York, unsealed Wednesday, Jan. 22, alleges that the defendants filed over 8,000 fraudulent tax returns, seeking more than $600 million in COVID-19 relief funds through the Employee Retention Credit (ERC) and related programs. Investigators determined the group successfully secured $44 million from the federal government. Defendants Long Island …

SHARE

by Joe Lombardi
Police & Fire
Man Used Crowbar, Hammer To Burglarize Businesses Across 5 Somerset County Towns: Cops Man Used Crowbar, Hammer To Burglarize Businesses Across 5 Somerset County Towns: Cops
Man Used Crowbar, Hammer To Burglarize Businesses Across 5 Somerset County Towns: Cops A Milltown man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred across Somerset County in December 2024, authorities announced. Gabriel Bay, 56, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2024, following a joint investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit and police departments from Bedminster, Warren, Branchburg, Bernards, and Green Brook. The burglaries spanned five townships, targeting convenience stores, restaurants, and other businesses between Dec. 3 and 16, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. Surveillance footage captured Bay using …

SHARE

by Cecilia Levine
Business
USPS Redesigns Money Orders: How New Security Elements Will Fight Fraud USPS Redesigns Money Orders: How New Security Elements Will Fight Fraud
USPS Redesigns Money Orders: How New Security Elements Will Fight Fraud The U.S. Postal Service is redesigning its money orders to include advanced security elements for combatting counterfeits and fraud, officials said. The USPS will debut the new money orders in February, the agency said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The redesigned orders will be red, white, and blue with an updated bank routing number. To enhance protection, the redesign incorporates watermarks, a security thread, and a QR code directing users to the USPS website. Additional security features remain undisclosed to further deter fraudulent activities. The current "legacy" des…

SHARE

by Chris Spiker
Police & Fire
Officer Hospitalized After Rescuing Husky That Fell Through Ice: Police Officer Hospitalized After Rescuing Husky That Fell Through Ice: Police
Officer Hospitalized After Rescuing Husky That Fell Through Ice: Police A husky is lucky to be alive after he was rescued after falling through the ice in Chester on Tuesday, Jan. 21. Police responded to a 911 call on Old Chester Road after the husky, Ghost, fell through the ice and was in distress, Chester police said. The two officers, Louis Capone and Sgt. Stephen Notte, crawled onto the ice to save Ghost, using a snare police. Capone fell into the freezing cold water but Sgt. Notte was able to pull both Capone and Ghost out of the water, police said. Notte likely saved Ghost's life, police said. Capone was brought to Morristown Memorial Hospital as a preca…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
Real Estate
New Details, Video Show Workforce Housing, Transit Hub Project In Hackensack New Details, Video Show Workforce Housing, Transit Hub Project In Hackensack
New Details, Video Show Workforce Housing, Transit Hub Project In Hackensack Bergen County officials have released a brand-new video rendering of Bergen Junction, a transformational mixed-use development in Hackensack that aims to provide affordable housing for essential workers, support veterans, and revitalize the NJ TRANSIT Hackensack Bus Transfer (scroll for video). The project — announced by Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, the Board of Commissioners, and the Bergen County Improvement Authority — will replace the former Bergen County probation building and outdated bus terminal with state-of-the-art facilities.  Bergen Junction will feature a five…

SHARE

by Cecilia Levine
News
Two NJ Chefs Nominated For James Beard Awards Two NJ Chefs Nominated For James Beard Awards
Two NJ Chefs Nominated For James Beard Awards New Jersey’s food scene is sizzling with excitement as two chefs have snagged James Beard Award nominations. Dan Richer, the mastermind behind Razza in Jersey City, and David Viana, the culinary genius at Lita in Aberdeen, are both up for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. There are a total of 10 nominees mainly from DC, Philadelphia, and Delaware. Richer is no stranger to accolades. Born in Matawan, he ditched his college graduation for a plane ticket to Italy, where he fell in love with food and never looked back.  Since then, he’s turned Razza into a pizza powerhouse, earning a thr…

SHARE

by Cecilia Levine
Business
Cookie Remix: Post Malone, Oreo Create Unique Flavor With Special Designs Cookie Remix: Post Malone, Oreo Create Unique Flavor With Special Designs
Cookie Remix: Post Malone, Oreo Create Unique Flavor With Special Designs Music and snacks collide as music star Post Malone is teaming up with Oreo to release a limited-edition cookie featuring unique flavors, designs, and a personal touch from the chart-topping artist. Oreo announced the partnership with the hip-hop and country musician in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The Limited Edition Post Malone OREO Cookies will have a one-of-a-kind swirled creme and designs inspired by Post Malone's world. The cookies feature a swirled creme combining salted caramel and shortbread flavors, sandwiched between a chocolate cookie and a golden cookie—a firs…

SHARE

by Chris Spiker
News
James Gandolfini Service Area Sets Opening Date After Renovations James Gandolfini Service Area Sets Opening Date After Renovations
James Gandolfini Service Area Sets Opening Date After Renovations Pull over, Parkway travelers—the James Gandolfini Service Area along the Garden State Parkway finally has an opening date. The Montvale rest area will open its doors Monday, Jan. 27, and it’s bringing big Jersey energy along with some fan-favorite eats. Dunkin’, Auntie Anne’s, Nathan’s, and the Applegreen retail market will be ready to serve up snacks and coffee to keep your road trip rolling. Burger King might be flipping burgers by Monday, but officials say they’ll know for sure later this week. Meanwhile, Sunoco will take a little longer to join the fun, with plans to open during the we…

SHARE

by Cecilia Levine
Events
NYC Gets 'Closer' To Nine Inch Nails: Rock Hall-Of-Famers To Perform At Barclays Center NYC Gets 'Closer' To Nine Inch Nails: Rock Hall-Of-Famers To Perform At Barclays Center
NYC Gets 'Closer' To Nine Inch Nails: Rock Hall-Of-Famers To Perform At Barclays Center Nine Inch Nails are heading out on tour for the first time in three years, the rock band said. Nine Inch Nails have announced their long-awaited "Peel It Back Tour 2025", Live Nation said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. It's the first tour for the band led by singer and composer Trent Reznor since a 2022 tour across the U.S. and the United Kingdom. The group known for 90s alt-rock hits like "Closer" and "The Hand That Feeds" will play throughout Europe in June and July. The first U.S. show will be in Oakland, California, on Wednesday, Aug. 6. Nine Inch Nails will perform at&n…

SHARE

by Chris Spiker
Police & Fire
Raritan Man Attempted To Punch One Officer, Spit On Another: Police Raritan Man Attempted To Punch One Officer, Spit On Another: Police
Raritan Man Attempted To Punch One Officer, Spit On Another: Police A 36-year-old Raritan man was arrested and charged after he tried to assault one officer and spat on another on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 17 authorities said. At 1:12 p.m., officers responded to a Canal Street resident on a report of an intoxicated man, later identified as Francisco Mendoza-Hernandez, Raritan Borough police said. As officers spoke with Hernandez through an open window, he attempted to punch an officer, and the officer blocked the attempt, police said. The man was removed from the residence through the window and placed under arrest, police said. As Hernandez was being p…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
News
'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Vanishes After Missing PA Flight: Report 'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Vanishes After Missing PA Flight: Report
'Mob Wives' Star Natalie DiDonato Vanishes After Missing PA Flight: Report Natalie DiDonato, known for her appearance on Season 5 of "Mob Wives," has been reported missing after failing to show up for two flights home, according to TMZ. The Las Vegas Police Department confirmed that a missing person report for DiDonato, 44, was filed on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2025. However, Philadelphia Police did not respond to our request for comment. According to TMZ, DiDonato’s family is deeply concerned after she failed to board a Jan. 5 flight from Philadelphia to her home in Florida. Friends and family said DiDonato appeared distressed and disconnected in recent phone calls and F…

SHARE

by Jillian Pikora
News
Crash Closes Two Lanes On Route 1: NJDOT Crash Closes Two Lanes On Route 1: NJDOT
Crash Closes Two Lanes On Route 1: Njdot Two lanes are closed following a crash on Route 1 in Edison on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 22, authorities said. The crash occurred on Old Post Road and Route 1 southbound, the New Jersey Department of Transportation said. Two left lanes were closed as a result of the crash, NJDOT said. Delays are extending from Main Street/County Road 531 to Old Post Road, NJDOT said. The crash resulted in injuries, NJDOT said, though the extent of the injuries is unknown.

SHARE

by Sam Barron
Police & Fire
Old Bridge Man Abandoned Dog In Dumpster: Police Old Bridge Man Abandoned Dog In Dumpster: Police
Old Bridge Man Abandoned Dog In Dumpster: Police A 26-year-old Old Bridge man was arrested and charged on Tuesday, Jan. 21 after he abandoned a dog in a dumpster, authorities said. Officers responded to the Glenwood Maintenance Office at 9:16 a.m. after a woman discovered a 2-year-old Bichon Frise inside a dumpster. Surveillance showed the man, who was not identified by police, putting the dog in the dumpster at 10 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 20, law enforcement said. Police were able to distribute the surveillance videos to the public and get the identity of the suspect,  officers said. The suspect was charged with animal neglect and anima…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
Business
Home Depot Adds DoorDash, Uber Eats For On-Demand Deliveries Home Depot Adds DoorDash, Uber Eats For On-Demand Deliveries
Home Depot Adds DoorDash, Uber Eats For On-Demand Deliveries Forget about only getting dinner delivered, you can now use Uber Eats and DoorDash to order tools, hardware, and other things you need to complete home projects. The Home Depot has expanded its delivery options by teaming up with DoorDash and Uber Eats, the home improvement chain said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 22. The on-demand delivery apps will be able to bring customers some supplies and materials in as little as an hour. The apps join other options for the store like Instacart, same-day deliveries through the Home Depot website, and free next-day delivery. "We've n…

SHARE

by Chris Spiker
Police & Fire
Disbarred Lawyer Stole $1 Mil+ From Clients: Monmouth County Prosecutor Disbarred Lawyer Stole $1 Mil+ From Clients: Monmouth County Prosecutor
Disbarred Lawyer Stole $1 Mil+ From Clients: Monmouth County Prosecutor A 49-year-old disbarred Hazlet lawyer was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 17, after he admitted to stealing nearly $1.18 million from more than 60 clients. Steven Salami is also ordered to pay the full amount of stolen funds, back to the New Jersey Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, which had previously reimbursed his clients, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said. From April to August 2019, while working as an attorney, Salami took $300,000 from four victims as part of real estate transactions, Santiago said. Salami put the money in escrow, but f…

SHARE

by Sam Barron
News
REAL ID Enforcement Set To Begin Nationwide: Here's When REAL ID Enforcement Set To Begin Nationwide: Here's When
Real ID Enforcement Set To Begin Nationwide: Here's When Travelers and those accessing federal facilities will soon need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or another approved form of identification under new security requirements. The REAL ID Act, passed in 2005 in response to 9/11 Commission recommendations, requires stricter security standards for state-issued licenses and ID cards.  These credentials will be essential for boarding commercial flights, entering federal buildings, and accessing certain restricted facilities. Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske emphasized the importance of compliance, …

SHARE

by Joe Lombardi
Police & Fire
Man Pleads Guilty In Toms River Drive-By Shooting: Prosecutor Man Pleads Guilty In Toms River Drive-By Shooting: Prosecutor
Man Pleads Guilty In Toms River Drive-By Shooting: Prosecutor A 20-year-old Toms River man pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Jan. 21 to shooting another man in the leg last June, authorities said. On Wednesday, June 12 at 11:30 p.m., Toms River police responded to a residence on Adams Avenue and found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.  The victim was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune for treatment of his injuries; he was treated and subsequently released, Billhimer said. An investigation determined Anthony Brown retrieved a handgun and fired two shots at…

SHARE

by Sam Barron