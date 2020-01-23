Find Your Daily Voice
Bob Dylan Biopic Filmed In NJ Scores 8 Oscar Nominations
"A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic that was shot throughout New Jersey, received eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, when nominees were announced on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Timothee Chalamet who plays the iconic singer/songwriter as he navigates the New York music scene in the 1960s, was nominated for Best Actor while James Mangold was nominated for Best Director. Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez, was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, while Edward Norton, who plays Pete Seeger, was nominated for Best Supporting Actor.
The movie also received nominations for B…
Former NJ Cop Convicted Of Killing Husband In What He Once Called 'Freak Accident'
A 38-year-old former Tenafly police officer has been convicted of aggravated manslaughter in the fatal shooting of his husband, a retired NYPD officer in 2023 in Sussex County, authorities said.
On Tuesday, July 25, 2023, Joseph Grieco and his husband, John Kelly had returned to their Vernon home from a night out with friends, Sussex County Prosecutor Carolyn Murray said. Griceo had consumed alcohol at the Vernon VFW earlier that night and continued to drink while at home with Kelly and friends, Murray said.
Early the next day, Grieco retrieved his handgun and began to handle it, despite mu…
New Jersey Director, Actors Receive Oscar Nominations
The Garden State will be well represented at the 97th annual Academy Awards with natives Sean Baker, Zoe Saldaña, Sebastian Stan and Jesse Eisenberg all receiving nominations on Thursday, Jan. 23.
Sean Baker, a Summit native, was nominated for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Film Editing and Best Original Screenplay for "Anora," about a Russian stripper who impulsively marries the son of a Russian oligarch, only for his family to try and get the marriage annulled.
Growing up in Summit, Baker later attended Gill St. Bernard's School in Somerset County. Baker's films primarily focused…
Man Used Crowbar, Hammer To Burglarize Businesses Across 5 Somerset County Towns: Cops
A Milltown man has been charged in connection with a string of burglaries that occurred across Somerset County in December 2024, authorities announced.
Gabriel Bay, 56, was arrested on Dec. 17, 2024, following a joint investigation by the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Burglary Unit and police departments from Bedminster, Warren, Branchburg, Bernards, and Green Brook. The burglaries spanned five townships, targeting convenience stores, restaurants, and other businesses between Dec. 3 and 16, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
Surveillance footage captured Bay using …
Two NJ Chefs Nominated For James Beard Awards
New Jersey’s food scene is sizzling with excitement as two chefs have snagged James Beard Award nominations.
Dan Richer, the mastermind behind Razza in Jersey City, and David Viana, the culinary genius at Lita in Aberdeen, are both up for Best Chef, Mid-Atlantic. There are a total of 10 nominees mainly from DC, Philadelphia, and Delaware.
Richer is no stranger to accolades. Born in Matawan, he ditched his college graduation for a plane ticket to Italy, where he fell in love with food and never looked back.
Since then, he’s turned Razza into a pizza powerhouse, earning a thr…
Disbarred Lawyer Stole $1 Mil+ From Clients: Monmouth County Prosecutor
A 49-year-old disbarred Hazlet lawyer was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 17, after he admitted to stealing nearly $1.18 million from more than 60 clients.
Steven Salami is also ordered to pay the full amount of stolen funds, back to the New Jersey Lawyers’ Fund for Client Protection, which had previously reimbursed his clients, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago said.
From April to August 2019, while working as an attorney, Salami took $300,000 from four victims as part of real estate transactions, Santiago said. Salami put the money in escrow, but f…