Yorktown Seeks Federal Help After Severe Flood Damage

In a resolution adopted on Tuesday, July 25, the Yorktown Town Board officially asked President Joe Biden to approve a disaster declaration for parts of Westchester County that were affected by severe flooding during a storm on Sunday, July 9.

Such a declaration would allow the town to access federal funds for both the municipal government and residents who were affected by the flooding, according to a spokesman for the Town Board.

The flooding, caused by a storm that brought over six inches of rain, caused extensive damage to culverts, roads, homes, a firetruck, sports fields, and even a town golf course. Ultimately, the recovery costs are estimated to be more than $2 million, officials said.

Yorktown Supervisor Tom Diana said that it made sense for the town to seek such a declaration when neighboring areas such as Putnam County have received them.

"Some of our residents and our municipal facilities had damage that was just as serious as what we saw in neighboring counties that received disaster declarations. It is only fair that the parts of Westchester with serious flood damage receive the same consideration,” Diana said.

Putnam County became eligible to receive relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) after Biden approved a request from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul for a Major Disaster Declaration in late July.

According to FEMA, Biden can approve such a declaration for areas affected by storms or high water that he believes has caused damage that state and local governments do not have the capacity to respond to.

The declaration provides numerous federal assistance programs that can provide funds for public infrastructure repairs.

