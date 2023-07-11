Storm Aftermath: Yorktown Left Drenched By Heavy Rain - New Rundown Of Road Closures

The storm, which rampaged across the Hudson Valley on Sunday night, July 9 into Monday morning, July 10, brought a deluge of rainfall that left many public areas and roads in Yorktown damaged and under a pool of water.

Some of the damage caused by the freak event included a sinkhole behind the town hall, compromised culverts, boulders being left in the middle of roads, and washed-out roads.

The destruction left behind by the storm caused Town Supervisor Tom Diana to declare a state of emergency on Monday.

"As the water recedes, I’m sure we’re going to find more damage," Diana said, adding, "There are roads washed out all over the place, so we advise everyone to use caution when they drive."

Some Yorktown roads and parks that remained closed as of Tuesday, July 11 around 7:30 a.m. included:

Barger Street between Route 132 and Route 6;

Old Crompond Road between Pine Grove Court and Mill Pond Road;

Mohegan Avenue between Route 6 and Sagamore Avenue;

Shrub Oak Park remains closed.

Much of the flooding and resulting damage could be seen in aerial photos released by Yorktown Police on Monday, which showed areas of Route 202, the Jefferson Valley Mall, and the Links at Valley Fields Golf Course underwater.

The town's camps and pool were expected to resume operation on Tuesday. Much of the water is now naturally receding, Yorktown Police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.