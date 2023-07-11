Orange County Woman Killed During Severe Storm ID'd As 35-Year-Old Trying To Rescue Dog

"She came out, seeing her house was taking on too much water," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference in the village of Highland Falls, which borders West Point, and was one of the communities hit hardest. "She was with her fog and her fiancé literally saw her swept away. Terror, right here."

The woman's body was found at the bottom of a ravine, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus said.

"It was very dangerous for the first responders who had to get her out of there," Neuhaus said. "We saw debris falling on them as they tried to get her to higher ground so we could get her to the medical examiner's office."

The highest reported rainfall total in Orange County from the storm was 8.12 inches in West Point. Just across the Hudson Valley, in Putnam County, 8.93 inches were reported in Putnam Valley and 8.13 inches in Mahopac.

