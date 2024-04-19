The incident began in Putnam County on Friday, April 19 around 12:15 p.m., when a Putnam Valley High School student reported that she had seen a boy sitting inside a car in the parking lot while holding what looked like a gun, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

By the time the school resource officer was told, the suspect had already left the campus.

The Sheriff's Office then began an investigation to find the student's identity and learned that he had driven to the Northern Westchester BOCES campus in Yorktown at 200 Boces Dr., where he took afternoon classes.

The BOCES campus was then put on hold in place as authorities searched for the student, who was soon found and interviewed. At this point, police learned the object he had been seen holding was a water pistol and not a firearm.

After this, classes resumed as normal, the Sheriff's Office said. No arrests were reported.

