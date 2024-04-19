Fog/Mist 44°

SHARE

Police Search Yorktown Boces Campus For Boy With Water Gun

Police conducted an extensive investigation after a student was seen sitting in the parking lot of a Hudson Valley high school holding what appeared to be a gun, authorities said.

The incident began at Putnam Valley High School.&nbsp;

The incident began at Putnam Valley High School. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident began in Putnam County on Friday, April 19 around 12:15 p.m., when a Putnam Valley High School student reported that she had seen a boy sitting inside a car in the parking lot while holding what looked like a gun, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

By the time the school resource officer was told, the suspect had already left the campus. 

The Sheriff's Office then began an investigation to find the student's identity and learned that he had driven to the Northern Westchester BOCES campus in Yorktown at 200 Boces Dr., where he took afternoon classes. 

The BOCES campus was then put on hold in place as authorities searched for the student, who was soon found and interviewed. At this point, police learned the object he had been seen holding was a water pistol and not a firearm. 

After this, classes resumed as normal, the Sheriff's Office said. No arrests were reported. 

to follow Daily Voice Yorktown and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE