Part Of Route 118 In Yorktown To Close For Additional Week

Ben Crnic
A section of Route 118 in Northern Westchester is closing for an additional week.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A section of a busy roadway in Northern Westchester will close for an additional week after already being blocked off from traffic for nearly a month. 

Both directions of the section of Route 118 (Saw Mill River Road) in Yorktown between Hanover Street and Birdsall Drive will now close until Monday, Nov. 21, according to Yorktown Police. 

The closure, which started on Monday, Oct. 17, and was to originally last until Monday, Nov. 14, is to allow for a culvert replacement, Department of Transportation officials announced. 

Detour signs have been placed in the area, according to authorities. 

"Use alternate routes if possible and allow extra travel time," Yorktown Police said. 

