Part Of Route 118 In Yorktown To Close For Nearly A Month

Ben Crnic
A section of Route 118 in Northern Westchester will soon close for four weeks.
A section of a busy roadway in Northern Westchester will soon close for four weeks. 

The section of Route 118 in Yorktown between Birdsall Drive and Hanover Street will close starting on Monday, Oct. 17, at 12 a.m. and continue to Monday, Nov. 14, Department of Transportation officials said. 

The closure is to allow for a culvert replacement if weather permits, officials said. 

As a detour, commuters should use Route 202, Saw Mill River Road and State Route 35, and State Route 200. 

Officials are warning commuters to drive slowly near the work zone or face doubled fines. 

