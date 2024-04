The top-prize Take 5 ticket, worth $19,471, was purchased in Shrub Oak for the midday drawing on Thursday, April 25, New York Lottery officials announced.

Officials added that the ticket was bought at Lakeland Liquors at 995 East Main St.

If you'd like to try your luck, Take 5 drawings are held twice a day at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Any winnings can be claimed up to a year after the drawing date.

