Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Bronx River Parkway In Yonkers

The incident happened on Sunday, March 17 just before 4:30 a.m., when a Ford SUV driving south on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers went off the road near Exit 11W and hit a tree, bursting into flames soon after, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

First responders and police soon arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver, a Brooklyn woman in her 30s, dead at the scene.

Police are now working to confirm the woman's identity through DNA or dental records, O'Leary said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

