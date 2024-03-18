Partly Cloudy 40°

Woman Dies In Fiery Crash On Bronx River Parkway In Yonkers

A woman was killed when her car went up in flames after crashing into a tree on a busy parkway in Westchester. 

The crash happened on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers near Exit 11W.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened on Sunday, March 17 just before 4:30 a.m., when a Ford SUV driving south on the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers went off the road near Exit 11W and hit a tree, bursting into flames soon after, according to Westchester County Police Public Information Officer Kieran O'Leary.

First responders and police soon arrived at the scene and pronounced the driver, a Brooklyn woman in her 30s, dead at the scene. 

Police are now working to confirm the woman's identity through DNA or dental records, O'Leary said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 



